A luxurious black and gold invitation for "The All Black Weekend Affair" features a regal throne and champagne glasses in the foreground, set against a backdrop of sparkling diamonds and roses.
Karun Temple 48

Hosted by

Karun Temple 48

About this event

All-Black Affair/Ball

13472 US 49

Gulfport, MS 39503, USA

General Admission
$75
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Journal Ad (Inside Front cover)
$125

To place your Ad on the inside front cover of the Journal Ad booklet

Center page Ad
$125

Purchase this space to have your Ad on the center pages of the Ad Booklet.

Full page ad
$65

Full page Ad purchase

Half page Ad
$40

Purchase a half page ad in booklet

Black and White Ad (additional charge)
$10

Additionl charge for black and white photo ads

Create Ad (additional charge for Ad creation)
$25

If a photo is submitted, and Ad is requested to be created for the purchasers of either a full, half or black and white Ad.

Table (early bird special)
$700
Available until Aug 31

Purchase a Table for 10 seats/tickets

Add a donation for Karun Temple 48

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!