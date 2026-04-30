All-Black Affair/Ball

About this event
To place your Ad on the inside front cover of the Journal Ad booklet
Purchase this space to have your Ad on the center pages of the Ad Booklet.
Full page Ad purchase
Purchase a half page ad in booklet
Additionl charge for black and white photo ads
If a photo is submitted, and Ad is requested to be created for the purchasers of either a full, half or black and white Ad.
Purchase a Table for 10 seats/tickets
$
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