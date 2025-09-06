All Eternity Lies Before Me: Hope, Faith, and Love After the Loss of Navy Alfa Foxtrot 586

Loreen Gibbons is a former Navy wife, remarried Navy widow, and retired elementary school teacher. Her debut memoir began as letters to her grandson Spencer, intended to introduce him to the grandfather he never met. It is a powerful narrative of survival, resilience, and the enduring strength of love.



Loreen resides with her husband, Matt, on California’s beautiful Central Coast, where she enjoys reading, activities with her children and grandchildren as well as supporting philanthropies through her P.E.O. chapter.