All Fur One Pet Rescue and Adoptions

Hosted by

About this event

All Fur One Pet Rescue FREE Vaccine Clinic 03.22.2026

1747 Hooper Ave

Toms River, NJ 08753, USA

9AM-9:30AM
Free

Select the number of pets attending.
ex: 2 cats and 1 dog, select 3 spots

Rabies and Distemper vaccines are free, Bordetella is $25 and microchips are $25 for each pet.

