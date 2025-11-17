All Fur One Pet Rescue FREE Vaccine Clinic 12.14.2025

Hosted by
About this event
$
Toms River, NJ 08753, USA
Select the number of pets attending.
ex: 2 cats and 1 dog, select 3 spots
Rabies and Distemper vaccines are free, Bordetella is $25 and microchips are $25 for each pet.
Select the number of pets attending.
ex: 2 cats and 1 dog, select 3 spots
Rabies and Distemper vaccines are free, Bordetella is $25 and microchips are $25 for each pet.
Select the number of pets attending.
ex: 2 cats and 1 dog, select 3 spots
Rabies and Distemper vaccines are free, Bordetella is $25 and microchips are $25 for each pet.
Select the number of pets attending.
ex: 2 cats and 1 dog, select 3 spots
Rabies and Distemper vaccines are free, Bordetella is $25 and microchips are $25 for each pet.
Select the number of pets attending.
ex: 2 cats and 1 dog, select 3 spots
Rabies and Distemper vaccines are free, Bordetella is $25 and microchips are $25 for each pet.
Select the number of pets attending.
ex: 2 cats and 1 dog, select 3 spots
Rabies and Distemper vaccines are free, Bordetella is $25 and microchips are $25 for each pet.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!