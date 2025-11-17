All Fur One Pet Rescue and Adoptions

All Fur One Pet Rescue and Adoptions

All Fur One Pet Rescue FREE Vaccine Clinic 12.14.2025

1747 Hooper Ave

Toms River, NJ 08753, USA

9AM-9:30AM
Free

Select the number of pets attending.
ex: 2 cats and 1 dog, select 3 spots

Rabies and Distemper vaccines are free, Bordetella is $25 and microchips are $25 for each pet.

9:30AM-10:00AM
Free

10AM-10:30AM
Free

10:30AM-11:00AM
Free

11AM-11:30AM
Free

11:30AM-11:45AM
Free

