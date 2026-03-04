All Fur One Pet Rescue and Adoptions

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All Fur One Pet Rescue and Adoptions

About this event

All Fur One Pet Rescue's Virtual Kitten Shower

Purchase Directly from our Wishlist item
Purchase Directly from our Wishlist
Free

You can purchase directly from our Amazon Kitten Wishlist and have the items shipped to us! Click below!

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2788IUW8D11HM?ref_=wl_share

Gift Card item
Gift Card item
Gift Card
Pay what you can

Pay What You Can, and we will order what we need the most for the kittens in our care!

Kitchen Scale or Pillows item
Kitchen Scale or Pillows item
Kitchen Scale or Pillows
$15

Making sure they grow and stay cozy!

Unscented Baby Wipes item
Unscented Baby Wipes
$20

Keeping kittens clean & happy!

*Pack of 9

Shelter's Choice Milk Replacer item
Shelter's Choice Milk Replacer
$25

1lbs of our kitten's favorite formula!

Most needed item!

Heating Pad item
Heating Pad
$30

Keeping them warm!

Purina One Kitten or a Heating Pad item
Purina One Kitten or a Heating Pad item
Purina One Kitten or a Heating Pad
$35

Getting bigger and eating food!!

Most needed item!

Litter item
Litter
$40

Litter is always in need!

Miracle Nipples item
Miracle Nipples
$45

Kittens favorite!

10 Pack

Flea and Deworming Meds item
Flea and Deworming Meds item
Flea and Deworming Meds
$50

Getting rid of parasites helps kittens and cats stay healthy!

Shelter's Choice Milk Replacer item
Shelter's Choice Milk Replacer
$55

3.5lbs of our kitten's favorite formula!

Most needed item!

Spay/Neuter Sponsor item
Spay/Neuter Sponsor
$100

Sponsor a kitten's spay/neuter!
All of our cats and kittens are fixed before adoption.
Your donation would cover the cost of 1 kitten/cat

Add a donation for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Adoptions

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!