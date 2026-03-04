All Fur One Pet Rescue's Virtual Kitten Shower

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About this event
You can purchase directly from our Amazon Kitten Wishlist and have the items shipped to us! Click below!
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2788IUW8D11HM?ref_=wl_share
Pay What You Can, and we will order what we need the most for the kittens in our care!
Making sure they grow and stay cozy!
Keeping kittens clean & happy!
*Pack of 9
1lbs of our kitten's favorite formula!
Most needed item!
Keeping them warm!
Getting bigger and eating food!!
Most needed item!
Litter is always in need!
Kittens favorite!
10 Pack
Getting rid of parasites helps kittens and cats stay healthy!
3.5lbs of our kitten's favorite formula!
Most needed item!
Sponsor a kitten's spay/neuter!
All of our cats and kittens are fixed before adoption.
Your donation would cover the cost of 1 kitten/cat
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!