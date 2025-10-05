All Hallow's Eve Silent Auction @ Cactus Jack's

Hosted by
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $1,130
Experience the legendary taste of the Isle of Skye with this incredibly rare and highly-coveted Single Malt Scotch Whisky!
Founded in 1830 on the rugged Isle of Skye, which sits near the 57∘ latitude line, this exceptional whisky is world-renowned for its distinct, smoky maritime character, rich history, and unique flavor.
This bottle is a true piece of whisky history and an unparalleled addition to any collection:
Don't miss your chance to bid on this legendary spirit. Your winning bid secures not just a bottle of whisky, but a rare taste of history and the windswept heart of Skye.
Starting bid
Estimated Vale: $25
Enjoy the treasurers at EAPL's Thrift Shop!
Shop smart, save animals! EAPL is a local, nonprofit thrift shop. EAPL is dedicated to rescuing animals in need. Every purchase directly funds life-saving work. Reuse, save, and support a community we all love.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Estimated Vale: $60
Look strong, be strong, and enjoy the journey with this two week guest pass for Inspired Fitness!
Join a positive environment that improves your body, mind, and soul. Choose from an incredible variety of in-person and ZOOM classes, including Weight Training, Kickboxing, Yoga, Barre, TRX, Zumba, Aerial Yoga, and more. Your fitness success starts here!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $110
Craniosacral Therapy Session with Julia Francis, LMT
Benefit from a healing session with Julia Francis, a highly experienced practitioner since 1983. Julia specializes in Craniosacral Therapy (CST), a gentle but profound technique she has passionately studied and practiced for over 25 years. This holistic session is designed to promote healing in the body, mind, and energy system. Julia is also certified in Integrative Massage Therapy.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $15
Add a touch of vibrant, handcrafted style to your collection with these beautiful beaded dangle earrings. This Native American / Southwest style makes it a unique and eye-catching accessory.
Featuring a multi-strand design, these earrings are meticulously crafted with turquoise, black, white, red, and orange seed beads. The earrings are finished with a small silver-toned feather charm, adding a beautiful delicate detail.
Made by Wild Roots
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $65
This one-of-a-kind, handcrafted purse is upcycled from a genuine cowboy boot, offering a unique blend of western charm and artisan style. Featuring intricate stitching and a repurposed fabric strap, this statement accessory is both a functional handbag and a piece of wearable art, perfect for adding a touch of bold, rustic flair to any outfit.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $32
Capture the breathtaking majesty of Colorado's most famous fourteener with this exquisite archival print. This stunning piece, titled "Autumn Pikes Peak," size 8"x10", beautifully captures Pikes Peak as seen from the Northeast in its full autumnal glory.
The print is a faithful reproduction of an original marquetry scene—the intricate art of arranging custom-cut pieces of wood veneer to form a picture. The original artwork features a rich tapestry of exotic woods, including African Satinwood, Ebony, Wenge, Lacewood, and Quilted Moabi. Printed on acid-free archival paper, this piece ensures vibrant colors and lasting beauty for generations to come.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $35
"Mid-Century Emerald Leaf" - Vintage Thermoset Necklace
Transport your style back to the glamorous era of the 1950s and 60s with this exquisite vintage necklace. This striking piece features beautifully detailed silver-tone leaves adorned with vibrant, luminous green thermoset cabochons. The rich green color is perfect for adding a pop of classic mid-century flair to any outfit. This timeless piece of costume jewelry is ready to be worn and cherished for years to come. Excellent vintage condition.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Adorn yourself with this unique, contemporary necklace, a true piece of artisan craftsmanship. This vibrant necklace is strung with an exquisite collection of genuine semi-precious stones, including rich Garnet, deep Amethyst, sparkling Peridot, and soft Rose Quartz. The design is completed with a beautifully handmade ceramic flower bead at the center, making it a distinctive statement piece for any occasion.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $215
Elevate your essentials with this stylish Coach Nolita 19. Crafted from beautiful pebbled leather, this versatile bag transitions effortlessly. Wear it as a chic mini shoulder bag with its chain strap, or detach it for a sophisticated wristlet. Features a secure zip-top closure, stunning gold-tone hardware, and a compact design perfect for your phone, keys, and card case. The interior keeps you organized with two credit card slots. A timeless accessory for any outing!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Create your perfect moment of calm with this delightful collection designed for cozy afternoons. This package features:
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $50
Elevate your home with this beautiful, medium-sized 10-inch ceramic pitcher. This unique piece features a striking variegated brown and deep dark blue glaze, making it a versatile decorative accent that fits both rustic and modern decor. The handle is an exquisite detail, meticulously crafted with a textured, beaded design for an easy and elegant grip.
Use it to serve your favorite beverages, display a fresh bouquet of flowers, or simply let it shine as a standalone piece of functional art.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $50
Presenting a stunning, large-format Fluorite cluster hailing from the mineral-rich grounds of New Mexico. This impressive specimen spans approximately 6 inches across and stands approximately 2.5 inches tall, offering a commanding presence in any display.
The large dimensions of 6" x 2.5" allow this piece to showcase the beautiful crystalline structure and natural shades of gold, cream, and brown in a way smaller pieces simply cannot. This item is a must-have for any collector of worldwide fluorite or Southwestern USA minerals.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $20
If you are looking to invite both tranquility and powerful protection into your space, this unique, handcrafted crystal suncatcher is the perfect item for you. Designed to catch and scatter light, it fills your room with dazzling rainbows while harmonizing your environment.
At approx. 5.5 inches long, it is the perfect size for a window, car mirror, or quiet corner.
Starting bid
Estimated value $40
Black Tourmaline is highly revered as the Ultimate Protection Stone. Having the Tourmaline still anchored in its original matrix is believed to amplify its natural properties. At approximately 2.5 inches x 3 inches, this is a substantial specimen with a powerful, grounding presence that is perfect for a display shelf or altar for meditation, energy work, or creating a protective grid in the corners of your home.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $144
Experience the serene elegance of nature with this truly exceptional White Cigar Quartz specimen, meticulously sourced from the renowned mineral deposits of Brazil!
This exquisite quartz piece embodies the pristine beauty for which Brazilian minerals are celebrated, presenting a distinct and radiant aesthetic.
This is a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of Brazil's natural artistry in its most luminous form.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Celebrate a new arrival with this beautifully curated and generously stocked Baby Gift Basket (Hamper), packed with essentials and delightful treats for both baby and parent!
This hamper is the perfect, stress-free gift, ready to spoil a family welcoming their newest member.
This basket is filled with high-quality items designed to soothe, entertain, and assist new parents:
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $60
Upgrade your toolkit with professional-grade performance! Bid on this comprehensive DeWalt 100-Piece MaxFit Drill Bit and Screwdriver Bit Set, perfect for DIY enthusiasts, homeowners, and seasoned contractors alike.
This set offers the versatility and durability you need to tackle any project, big or small!
DeWalt is the trusted name in professional tools, and this set delivers on their reputation for quality:
Whether you're hanging shelves, assembling furniture, or building a deck, this set is the essential power tool accessory you need.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $25
Description:
Treat yourself or a loved one to a unique shopping experience with a Gift Certificate to a Borgata.
a Borgata is a charming local artisan gift shop known as a "village full of artists and craftsmen." It offers a diverse and ever-changing collection of high-quality, handcrafted goods and unique gifts from local Colorado artists.
Use your $$certificate to discover:
This is the perfect opportunity to support local artists and find a truly special item. Whether you're looking for a gift for a friend, a piece of Colorado art for your home, or just want to enjoy a fun treasure hunt, a Borgata is the place to go.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $50
Bring home a little magic and fun with a $50 Gift Certificate to Critters Toy Store in Conifer, Colorado!
Critters is a toy store that is much more than just a shop—it's an "assisted treasure hunt" for all ages. They specialize in a wide and unique variety of toys, games, and activities that inspire creativity, learning, and family fun.
Use your $50 certificate to explore their colorful, well-stocked aisles and find the perfect item, including:
Whether you're shopping for a birthday, the holidays, or just a surprise to spark joy, Critters is dedicated to helping you find that "perfect" match for any personality. Support a wonderful local Conifer business and let the fun begin!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $75
Get ready to cozy up in Colorado style with this fantastic bundle! This combo has a comfortable, size Large sweatshirt that perfectly captures the beauty of the Rocky Mountains, and we're sweetening the deal with a stylish Dakine hat.
This isn't just a sweatshirt—it's a wearable piece of Colorado.
To complete your mountain look, this auction includes a Dakine hat! Dakine is a trusted brand for quality outdoor gear.
This is the perfect bundle for cool nights, camping trips, a casual dinner with friends, or just showing off your love for the Rockies. Don't miss out on this warm, stylish pair!
Bid now and bring a piece of Colorado home!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $35
Get ready to embrace both the mythic and the celestial with this one-of-a-kind, fun-loving apparel bundle!
The Shirt: Sasquatch's Day Off This isn't your average graphic shirt! This Large (L) size shirt is a guaranteed conversation starter.
The Bundle Bonus: Stellar Socks To complete this quirky pairing, we've included a brand-new pair of soft, comfortable socks that will put the universe at your feet!
Why You Should Bid: This bundle is an incredible gift for any occasion, or a fantastic addition to your own eccentric wardrobe. It’s perfect for hiking trips, casual weekends, or just expressing your unique sense of humor. Don't let this mythical-and-marvelous mashup get away!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $35
A Cut Above: Men's Haircut Experience at Old Towne Barbery with Kerry Friedman
Look sharp and feel confident with this certificate for a premium men's haircut, valued at $35, provided by the talented Kerry Friedman at Evergreen's Old Towne Barbery.
Old Towne Barbery offers a true barber shop experience—a place where tradition meets modern style. Kerry is ready to provide a meticulous cut, whether you prefer a classic, no-nonsense trim or a stylish new look.
This certificate makes a fantastic gift or a treat for well-deserved self-care. Bid high for a great value and a fantastic service from a cherished local establishment!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $50
Imagine escaping to the heart of the American Southwest every time you look at your wall. This gorgeous photograph transports you to the Potash Road Scenic Byway in Moab, Utah, renowned for its dramatic landscape where climbers scale "Wall Street" and the Colorado River carves its path.
The print's rich detail and vivid colors beautifully highlight the majestic scale of the red rock canyons. A perfect collector's piece for anyone who cherishes the beauty of Utah's natural parks.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $72
Summit to Stage: Rocky Mountain & Red Rocks Apparel Package
This Colorado collection is for those who love the mountains as much as they love music.
The centerpiece is a high-quality, ultra-soft Rocky Mountains Colorado Hoodie perfect for representing your love for the Rockies.
Completing the look is a vibrant Red Rocks Amphitheatre Trucker Hat. This hat is a staple for concertgoers and Colorado natives alike, celebrating the world’s most famous natural venue.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $50
The Ultimate Refresh! $50 Gift Certificate for Tans & Shabby-Chic Consignment
Treat yourself to a complete refresh! This $50 gift certificate to the popular Tans & Shabby-Chic Consignment Shop gives the winner the flexibility to choose exactly what they need.
Choose Your Indulgence:
This is a great chance to support a local business that offers both self-care and sustainable shopping.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $39
Conquer the Peaks! 11" x 17" Colorado 14ers Adventure Poster
Bring the majesty of the Rocky Mountains home! This striking 11" x 17" travel-style poster is a perfect piece of wall art for any Colorado adventurer, hiker, or mountain enthusiast.
Hang it in your office, living room, or "adventure planning" space! Place your bid now and get ready to climb!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $19.95
Collectible & Signed! The Magic of the Forest Children's Book
Here is a truly special item: a copy of the Mom's Choice award-winning picture book, The Magic of the Forest, which is personally signed by the author.
It’s a powerful narrative about courage, compassion, and the hidden wonder in the world around us.
A perfect opportunity to own an inspiring piece of children's literature!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $25
Unleash the wild side of playtime with this Tall Tails Crunch Mountain Lion Plush Toy! Highly sought after for its combination of durability and irresistible sound, this toy is built for pups who love to play hard, yet still need a soft friend to snuggle.
This Mountain Lion is not your average plush! It provides a rich sensory experience that keeps dogs engaged both mentally and physically. Your dog will be kept busy with a trifecta of fun sounds: a thrilling crunch, an exciting squeaker, and an enticing crinkle in the tail.
Bid on this toy and treat your furry friend to a new favorite for fetching, tugging, and cuddling!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $37
Transform any space into a mesmerizing light show with this stunning Mini Wind Spinner and Crystal Twister Set! Crafted from durable stainless steel, this elegant piece of kinetic art is a favorite for adding vibrant color and soothing motion to gardens, porches, patios, or even sunny interior windows.
The precision-cut spinner features intricate detailing and an iridescent finish that catches the slightest breeze. It is paired with a matching Crystal Twister Tail that dangles below, culminating in a gorgeous purple and clear cut-glass crystal pendant. As the set spins, the facets of the crystal refract the sunlight, showering your space with sparkling prisms of light.
This is the perfect gift for garden lovers, or a beautiful, low-maintenance way to elevate your own outdoor (or indoor) décor.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $60
Wrap yourself in rustic charm with this uniquely designed Fleece Moose Throw. Perfect for adding a touch of cozy cabin chic to your home, this soft, generously sized blanket is ideal for snuggling up on chilly evenings.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!