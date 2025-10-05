All Hallow's Eve Silent Auction @ Cactus Jack's

Estimated Value: $1,130





Experience the legendary taste of the Isle of Skye with this incredibly rare and highly-coveted Single Malt Scotch Whisky!

Founded in 1830 on the rugged Isle of Skye, which sits near the 57∘ latitude line, this exceptional whisky is world-renowned for its distinct, smoky maritime character, rich history, and unique flavor.





A Collector's Dream





This bottle is a true piece of whisky history and an unparalleled addition to any collection:

Critically Acclaimed: Featured in the prestigious book 1001 Whiskies You Must Try Before You Die .

Award-Winning Quality: It received an outstanding 95 points from Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible , a testament to its unparalleled quality.

Extreme Scarcity: This is an exceptionally limited release. Only 338 bottles were ever produced , with 325 bottles currently listed in private collections —making this a truly unique opportunity to acquire one of the remaining few.

Don't miss your chance to bid on this legendary spirit. Your winning bid secures not just a bottle of whisky, but a rare taste of history and the windswept heart of Skye.