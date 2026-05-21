Oklahoma Public Health Association

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Oklahoma Public Health Association

About this event

All Health Is Public Health Conference Registration

Nigh University Center

100 N University Dr, Edmond, OK 73034, USA

Member (Early bird)
$200
Available until Jun 30

Registration for individuals who are members of OPHA. Discounted registration is a benefit of OPHA membership – thanks for being a member of OPHA! Further discounted for early registration (regular price $220).

Member, 1-day (Early bird)
$100
Available until Jun 30

One-day registration for individuals who are members of OPHA. Discounted registration is a benefit of OPHA membership – thanks for being a member of OPHA! Further discounted for early registration (regular price $220).

Nonmember (Early bird)
$250
Available until Jun 30

Registration for individuals who are not members of OPHA. Discounted for early registration (regular price $270). Want to be a member? Visit okpublichealth.org/member-application!

Nonmember, 1-day (Early bird)
$125
Available until Jun 30

One-day registration for individuals who are not members of OPHA. Discounted for early registration (regular price $270). Want to be a member? Visit okpublichealth.org/member-application!

CHW or Retiree (Early bird)
$100
Available until Jun 30

Registration for individuals who are Community Health Workers (CHWs) or retirees. Discounted registration is offered for your service to the field! Further discounted price for early registration (regular price $120).

Student (Early bird)
$45
Available until Jun 30

Discounted student registration for graduate and undergraduate students (regular price $50). We're excited to welcome you into the field!

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