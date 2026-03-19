Hubbert Homes
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Hubbert Homes

About this event

Sales closed

All In for Hope - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

950 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126, USA

Weekend Stay at Reno, Nevada Airbnb (2 Nights) item
Weekend Stay at Reno, Nevada Airbnb (2 Nights) item
Weekend Stay at Reno, Nevada Airbnb (2 Nights) item
Weekend Stay at Reno, Nevada Airbnb (2 Nights)
$350

Starting bid

Reno Weekend Getaway (2BR / 2.5BA Airbnb)
Enjoy a relaxing weekend stay in Reno, Nevada in a spacious 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath Airbnb—perfect for a quick escape, a couples’ weekend, or a fun friends trip. Reno offers great dining, entertainment, and easy access to nearby outdoor adventures.


Includes: Weekend stay (dates arranged with host, subject to availability)


Restrictions: Blackout dates apply. No cash value. Must be booked in advance. Expires 12 months from event date.

Round of Golf for 3 with the CEO at Stanford Golf Course item
Round of Golf for 3 with the CEO at Stanford Golf Course item
Round of Golf for 3 with the CEO at Stanford Golf Course item
Round of Golf for 3 with the CEO at Stanford Golf Course
$350

Starting bid

Enjoy an exclusive hosted round at Stanford Golf Course for 3 guests with the CEO, creating a full foursome. This package offers a memorable day of golf, conversation, and connection at a sought-after Stanford course. Date will be scheduled by mutual agreement and is subject to host availability, Stanford access rules, and tee-time availability.

Christian McCaffrey Autographed Full-Size Riddell Helmet item
Christian McCaffrey Autographed Full-Size Riddell Helmet
$150

Starting bid

Description: Own a piece of NFL history! This full-size Riddell Speed helmet bears the authentic hand-signature of San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey — one of the most dominant running backs in NFL history and a two-time Offensive Player of the Year.

Authenticated by Beckett Authentication Services (BAS) with hologram verification, this is a display-ready collector's piece valued at $400–$600 retail.

Whether you're a die-hard 49ers fan or a serious memorabilia collector, this is the crown jewel of any sports collection.

🏈 Full-size Riddell Speed helmet ✍️ Hand-signed by Christian McCaffrey 🔐 Beckett (BAS) authenticated 💎 Estimated retail value: $500

Fred Warner 16x20 Photo Frame item
Fred Warner 16x20 Photo Frame
$100

Starting bid

Fred Warner 16x20 Photo Frame

Signed Step Curry Jersey Framed item
Signed Step Curry Jersey Framed
$1,000

Starting bid

Signed Step Curry Jersey Framed

Bourbon tasting basket with 49th St cigars item
Bourbon tasting basket with 49th St cigars
$100

Starting bid

Bourbon bottle, smoking tasting kit, 49th St cigar sample.

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