All In for Hope - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Reno Weekend Getaway (2BR / 2.5BA Airbnb)
Enjoy a relaxing weekend stay in Reno, Nevada in a spacious 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath Airbnb—perfect for a quick escape, a couples’ weekend, or a fun friends trip. Reno offers great dining, entertainment, and easy access to nearby outdoor adventures.
Includes: Weekend stay (dates arranged with host, subject to availability)
Restrictions: Blackout dates apply. No cash value. Must be booked in advance. Expires 12 months from event date.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive hosted round at Stanford Golf Course for 3 guests with the CEO, creating a full foursome. This package offers a memorable day of golf, conversation, and connection at a sought-after Stanford course. Date will be scheduled by mutual agreement and is subject to host availability, Stanford access rules, and tee-time availability.
Starting bid
Description: Own a piece of NFL history! This full-size Riddell Speed helmet bears the authentic hand-signature of San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey — one of the most dominant running backs in NFL history and a two-time Offensive Player of the Year.
Authenticated by Beckett Authentication Services (BAS) with hologram verification, this is a display-ready collector's piece valued at $400–$600 retail.
Whether you're a die-hard 49ers fan or a serious memorabilia collector, this is the crown jewel of any sports collection.
🏈 Full-size Riddell Speed helmet ✍️ Hand-signed by Christian McCaffrey 🔐 Beckett (BAS) authenticated 💎 Estimated retail value: $500
Starting bid
Fred Warner 16x20 Photo Frame
Starting bid
Signed Step Curry Jersey Framed
Starting bid
Bourbon bottle, smoking tasting kit, 49th St cigar sample.
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