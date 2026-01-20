All In For Kids 2026 Auction - CDS Experiences

Have you ever had trouble parking at CDS? Want to pull up at any time and have a parking spot with your name on it? This is the solution...your own personal parking spot right next to the front office, reserved for you at all times! AND if the designated spot is not accessible during an event, another spot will be blocked off just for you. This parking spot will be reserved for the winner for the entire 2026-2027 school year. It will be located in one of the spots next to the front office entrance.