All In For Kids 2026 Auction - CDS Experiences

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About this event
Starting bid
Want to have a Pajama Day? Dance party at lunch? With this auction item your child gets to hang out in the front office be in charge and have so many fun decisions to make as Principal for the Day. Lots of choices... what will they be?
Starting bid
This item allows your child to hang out in the front office, help with all the fun stuff, and make decisions like should it be PJ or crazy hair day. Let your child enjoy the day as the Assistant Principal! Lots of choices... what will they be?
Starting bid
Your child can choose what he/she would like to wear with five Uniform Free Days!
Starting bid
This item entitles the winner to a $1500 Tuition Credit and $200 Lunch Credit at CDS. FMV: $1700
Starting bid
Your child will enjoy one week of CDS summer camp, including lunch! CDS designed the perfect camp for your child, complete with all the fun, enriching activities they love, and the important safety measures and flexible hours you expect. With many options to choose from, campers will have endless, AWESOME experiences to keep them engaged and excited all summer long. *Does not include before/after care or registration fees. FMV: $350
Starting bid
Let your child explore a new interest or enjoy a favorite activity with this session to any after-school club! From sports to arts to STEM, they’ll have a blast while learning and making new friends.
FMV: $250
Starting bid
Have you ever had trouble parking at CDS? Want to pull up at any time and have a parking spot with your name on it? This is the solution...your own personal parking spot right next to the front office, reserved for you at all times! AND if the designated spot is not accessible during an event, another spot will be blocked off just for you. This parking spot will be reserved for the winner for the entire 2026-2027 school year. It will be located in one of the spots next to the front office entrance.
Starting bid
Do you hate waiting in line to pick up your child(ren) in the afternoon? Do you ever wish there was a designated pickup spot just for you? If so, this auction item is for you! The winner of this auction item will receive priority pickup for their child(ren) after school each day. They will have a designated pick-up area and no waiting in line for the 2026-2027 school year.
Starting bid
Do you hate waiting in line to pick up your child(ren) in the afternoon? Do you ever wish there was a designated pickup spot just for you? If so, this auction item is for you! The winner of this auction item will receive priority pickup for their child(ren) after camp each day. They will have a designated pick-up area and no waiting in line for 2026 Summer Camp!
Starting bid
Do you have a Pre-K student and wish you could have reserved, priority parking for 2026 Pre-K graduation? If so, this item is for you! The winning bid for this item will enjoy reserved parking, right next to the office, for the 2026 Pre-K graduation PLUS reserved seating for up to 6 at the graduation ceremony - talk about a win-win!
Starting bid
Do you wish you could have reserved, priority parking, for the 2026 Cultural Fair? If so, this item is for you! The winning bid for this item will enjoy reserved parking, right next to the office, for the 2026 Cultural Fair - don't miss out!
Starting bid
Do you have grandparents, or other loved ones, that love being involved and doing things with their students? If so, this experience is for you! This item allows you to have grandparent(s), or loved ones, come to your child’s class and read or do an activity with the class. Make their day and bid on it today!
Starting bid
Have your child decorate cookies with Ms. Haley! This certificate entitles your child to a one-on-one cookie decorating with Ms. Haley. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Haley.
Starting bid
Lights, paint, juice! 🎨🍎 This Paint & Sip (juice edition!) experience with Ms. Kyndal includes a guided art project, juice, and plenty of giggles. A perfect opportunity for creativity and connection! Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Kyndal.
Starting bid
Have your child decorate cookies with Ms. Elsa! This certificate entitles your child to a one-on-one cookie decorating with Ms. Elsa. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Elsa.
Starting bid
Come have an Ice Cream Sundae party with Ms. Lexus! This certificate entitles your child to an ice cream sundae making party with Ms. Lexus. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Lexus.
Starting bid
Have your child make pizza with Ms. Danelle! This certificate entitles your child to one-on-one pizza-making party with Ms. Danelle. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Danelle.
Starting bid
Have your child decorate cookies with Ms. Caitlin! This certificate entitles your child to a one-on-one cookie decorating with Ms. Caitlin. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Caitlin.
Starting bid
Get ready for color, creativity, and fun with Ms. Nati! Winner will enjoy a canvas painting experience filled with imagination, laughter, and hands-on artistic exploration. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Nati.
Starting bid
Have your child start their day in the best way, breakfast with Mrs. McCarter! This certificate entitles your child to a one-on-one breakfast with Mrs. McCarter. Winner will coordinate the date with Mrs. McCarter.
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