Camelback Desert School Parent Organization Scottsdale
Camelback Desert School Parent Organization Scottsdale has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Camelback Desert School Parent Organization Scottsdale

Hosted by

Camelback Desert School Parent Organization Scottsdale

About this event

Sales closed

All In For Kids 2026 Auction - CDS Experiences

Pick-up location

9606 E Kalil Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

CDS Principal for a Day item
CDS Principal for a Day
$50

Starting bid

Want to have a Pajama Day? Dance party at lunch? With this auction item your child gets to hang out in the front office be in charge and have so many fun decisions to make as Principal for the Day. Lots of choices... what will they be?

CDS Assistant Principal for a Day item
CDS Assistant Principal for a Day
$50

Starting bid

This item allows your child to hang out in the front office, help with all the fun stuff, and make decisions like should it be PJ or crazy hair day. Let your child enjoy the day as the Assistant Principal! Lots of choices... what will they be?

CDS One Week of Free Dress item
CDS One Week of Free Dress
$20

Starting bid

Your child can choose what he/she would like to wear with five Uniform Free Days!

CDS Tuition Credit of $1500 & Lunch Credit of $200 item
CDS Tuition Credit of $1500 & Lunch Credit of $200
$700

Starting bid

This item entitles the winner to a $1500 Tuition Credit and $200 Lunch Credit at CDS. FMV: $1700

CDS Summer Camp - 1 Week Tuition Credit item
CDS Summer Camp - 1 Week Tuition Credit
$150

Starting bid

Your child will enjoy one week of CDS summer camp, including lunch! CDS designed the perfect camp for your child, complete with all the fun, enriching activities they love, and the important safety measures and flexible hours you expect. With many options to choose from, campers will have endless, AWESOME experiences to keep them engaged and excited all summer long. *Does not include before/after care or registration fees. FMV: $350

After School Club Pass item
After School Club Pass
$70

Starting bid

Let your child explore a new interest or enjoy a favorite activity with this session to any after-school club! From sports to arts to STEM, they’ll have a blast while learning and making new friends.
FMV: $250

CDS Reserved Parking Spot FY27 School Year item
CDS Reserved Parking Spot FY27 School Year
$150

Starting bid

Have you ever had trouble parking at CDS? Want to pull up at any time and have a parking spot with your name on it? This is the solution...your own personal parking spot right next to the front office, reserved for you at all times! AND if the designated spot is not accessible during an event, another spot will be blocked off just for you. This parking spot will be reserved for the winner for the entire 2026-2027 school year. It will be located in one of the spots next to the front office entrance.

CDS Skip the Pick-Up Line- 2026-2027 School Year item
CDS Skip the Pick-Up Line- 2026-2027 School Year
$150

Starting bid

Do you hate waiting in line to pick up your child(ren) in the afternoon? Do you ever wish there was a designated pickup spot just for you? If so, this auction item is for you! The winner of this auction item will receive priority pickup for their child(ren) after school each day. They will have a designated pick-up area and no waiting in line for the 2026-2027 school year.

CDS Skip the Pick-Up Line - 2026 Summer Camp item
CDS Skip the Pick-Up Line - 2026 Summer Camp
$75

Starting bid

Do you hate waiting in line to pick up your child(ren) in the afternoon? Do you ever wish there was a designated pickup spot just for you? If so, this auction item is for you! The winner of this auction item will receive priority pickup for their child(ren) after camp each day. They will have a designated pick-up area and no waiting in line for 2026 Summer Camp!

Reserved Parking + Seating for up to 6 -- 2026 Pre-K Grad item
Reserved Parking + Seating for up to 6 -- 2026 Pre-K Grad
$50

Starting bid

Do you have a Pre-K student and wish you could have reserved, priority parking for 2026 Pre-K graduation? If so, this item is for you! The winning bid for this item will enjoy reserved parking, right next to the office, for the 2026 Pre-K graduation PLUS reserved seating for up to 6 at the graduation ceremony - talk about a win-win!

Reserved Parking Spot -- 2026 Cultural Fair item
Reserved Parking Spot -- 2026 Cultural Fair
$50

Starting bid

Do you wish you could have reserved, priority parking, for the 2026 Cultural Fair? If so, this item is for you! The winning bid for this item will enjoy reserved parking, right next to the office, for the 2026 Cultural Fair - don't miss out!

CDS Experience- Bring your Grandparent/Loved One to School item
CDS Experience- Bring your Grandparent/Loved One to School
$25

Starting bid

Do you have grandparents, or other loved ones, that love being involved and doing things with their students? If so, this experience is for you! This item allows you to have grandparent(s), or loved ones, come to your child’s class and read or do an activity with the class. Make their day and bid on it today!

CDS Experience - Cookie Decorating with Ms. Haley! item
CDS Experience - Cookie Decorating with Ms. Haley!
$30

Starting bid

Have your child decorate cookies with Ms. Haley! This certificate entitles your child to a one-on-one cookie decorating with Ms. Haley. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Haley.

CDS Experience - Paint & Sip with Ms. Kyndal! item
CDS Experience - Paint & Sip with Ms. Kyndal!
$30

Starting bid

Lights, paint, juice! 🎨🍎 This Paint & Sip (juice edition!) experience with Ms. Kyndal includes a guided art project, juice, and plenty of giggles. A perfect opportunity for creativity and connection! Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Kyndal.

CDS Experience - Cookie Decorating with Ms. Elsa! item
CDS Experience - Cookie Decorating with Ms. Elsa!
$30

Starting bid

Have your child decorate cookies with Ms. Elsa! This certificate entitles your child to a one-on-one cookie decorating with Ms. Elsa. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Elsa.

CDS Experience - Ice Cream Sundae Party with Ms. Lexus! item
CDS Experience - Ice Cream Sundae Party with Ms. Lexus!
$30

Starting bid

Come have an Ice Cream Sundae party with Ms. Lexus! This certificate entitles your child to an ice cream sundae making party with Ms. Lexus. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Lexus.

CDS Experience - Build Your Own Pizza with Ms. Danelle! item
CDS Experience - Build Your Own Pizza with Ms. Danelle!
$30

Starting bid

Have your child make pizza with Ms. Danelle! This certificate entitles your child to one-on-one pizza-making party with Ms. Danelle. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Danelle.

CDS Experience - Cookie Decorating with Ms. Caitlin! item
CDS Experience - Cookie Decorating with Ms. Caitlin!
$30

Starting bid

Have your child decorate cookies with Ms. Caitlin! This certificate entitles your child to a one-on-one cookie decorating with Ms. Caitlin. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Caitlin.

CDS Experience - Canvas Painting with Ms. Nati! item
CDS Experience - Canvas Painting with Ms. Nati!
$30

Starting bid

Get ready for color, creativity, and fun with Ms. Nati! Winner will enjoy a canvas painting experience filled with imagination, laughter, and hands-on artistic exploration. Winner will coordinate the date with Ms. Nati.

CDS Experience - Breakfast with Mrs. McCarter! item
CDS Experience - Breakfast with Mrs. McCarter!
$30

Starting bid

Have your child start their day in the best way, breakfast with Mrs. McCarter! This certificate entitles your child to a one-on-one breakfast with Mrs. McCarter. Winner will coordinate the date with Mrs. McCarter.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!