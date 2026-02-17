All In For Kids 2026 Auction - Community Experiences

Everything you need for the most epic family night in! This basket has so much to offer, including 21 games and 2 gift cards - plus popcorn! Check out the full details!





21 Games: Alphabet Matching, Bicycle Cards, Crocodile Game, Don't Break the Ice, Floor Is Lava, Football, Hungry Hungry Hippos, LEGO Botanicals, Light up Yoyos, Matching Letter, Rainbow Sorting, Scottsdale Monopoly, Simon Says, Sky Rockets, Toss & Catch, Trouble, Turtle Stand, Uno, Yahtzee, Yeti In My Spaghetti, and Zingo!





2 Gift Cards: $25 Piefection gift card and $50 Spinatos gift card





Plus a popcorn machine and popcorn bowl.





FMV: $468