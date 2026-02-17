All In For Kids 2026 Auction - Community Experiences

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Starting bid
Dinner and a movie - plus wine and snacks - talk about a perfect night!
The year's Toddler Class Basket includes a $250 gift card to Buck & Rider, $70 gift card to Harkins, a bottle of Justin Cabernet Sauvignon, Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc, Lesser Evil popcorn, Reese's + Oreo cups, Reese's miniature cups, caramel M&Ms, and watermelon Sour Patch Kids.
FMV: $416
Starting bid
This incredible gift card basket from our Beginners has everything you're looking for, including: $250 Dominick's Steakhouse gift card, $225 Elephante gift card, $50 Chick-fil-A gift card, $50 Starbucks gift card, $50 Go Local gift card (offering multiple options), and a $25 Grimaldi's gift card.
FMV: $650
Starting bid
Everything you need for the most epic family night in! This basket has so much to offer, including 21 games and 2 gift cards - plus popcorn! Check out the full details!
21 Games: Alphabet Matching, Bicycle Cards, Crocodile Game, Don't Break the Ice, Floor Is Lava, Football, Hungry Hungry Hippos, LEGO Botanicals, Light up Yoyos, Matching Letter, Rainbow Sorting, Scottsdale Monopoly, Simon Says, Sky Rockets, Toss & Catch, Trouble, Turtle Stand, Uno, Yahtzee, Yeti In My Spaghetti, and Zingo!
2 Gift Cards: $25 Piefection gift card and $50 Spinatos gift card
Plus a popcorn machine and popcorn bowl.
FMV: $468
Starting bid
Everything you need Family Night(s!!!!) Out!! This incredible basket includes 2 gift cards and 7 different experiences!
2 Gift Cards: $100 Mavrix gift card and $50 Valleywide Sportscards gift card
7 Experiences: Mavrix bowling package (Five 2-hour bowling passes, shoe rentals included. Not valid Fri & Sat after 4pm), As You Wish studio passes (2 passes, each valid for 5 child or adult studio fee. Pottery/glass base purchased separately), FunBox Mesa (2 passes for a family of 4), Clueville Escape Room package ($150 gift card, t-shirt, magnet and keychain), D-Bat Scottsdale (batting cage gift certificates), House Rules Free Gameplay Cards (Four 1-hour free gameplay cards. Duck pin bowling, curling, or axe throwing. Walk-in only, based on availability), Desert Ridge Improv Tickets (2 sets of 2 general admission tickets with 2 drink minimum per ticket. Call box office or email to confirm your show. Tickets can also be used at Stand Up Live and Tempe Improv.
FMV: $1,425
Starting bid
Lego Lovers - this basket is for you! Included in this amazing Lego storage zipper bin you'll find the following sets: Botanicals Happy Plants, Botanicals Flowing Cactus, 3-in-1 Magical Unicorn, 3-in-1 Turtle, 3-in-1 Fierce Dinosaur, 3-in-1 Cute Bunny, City Rides, Money Palace Lego board game and a Lego Classic Medium Brick Box.
FMV: $210.67
Starting bid
Elevate your routine with a 6-month unlimited membership to DEFINE Pilates - your opportunity to build strength, confidence, and balance in a supportive studio environment. This package also includes a pair of pilates grip socks to get you started in style. Generously supporting our school community, this wellness experience is the perfect investment in yourself while giving back to CDS.
FMV: $1,516
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 suite tickets to the Suns vs. Pelicans game on March 6th at 7pm, including hosted dinner and drinks (soft drinks, beer + wine). This basket also includes a youth Phoenix Suns hat and a stuffed Suns Gorilla mascot to bring the team spirit home. A perfect family night out!
FMV: $1,050
Starting bid
A must-have for any Sun Devil fan! This ASU Football helmet, signed by Head Coach Kenny Dillingham, is a striking piece of memorabilia that celebrates Arizona State Football at its finest. Thoughtfully donated, this special item makes a bold addition to any home, office, or fan collection while supporting our wonderful school community. 🏈
FMV: $750
Starting bid
Cheer on the Sun Devils in style with this exclusive Arizona State University Football bundle! This package includes a special edition 2024 Big 12 Football Champs hat and an official ASU football signed by Head Coach Kenny Dillingham - plus a long-sleeved ASU Adidas sweatshirt — the perfect combination for any true fan. This spirited bundle brings together Sun Devil pride and community support in one unforgettable package. 🏈
FMV: $565
Starting bid
Soft, timeless, and made with love, this beautiful dusty rose baby blanket (approximately 30” x 32”) is truly one of a kind. Featuring a delicate floral design and handcrafted by one of our incredibly talented CDS staff members, this piece is as meaningful as it is stunning. A heartfelt treasure perfect for a nursery, baby gift, or keepsake to cherish for years to come. 🌸
FMV: $150
Starting bid
Unleash creativity with this amazing collection of art experiences and keepsakes!
Includes:
• Children’s Art Classes North Scottsdale – 3-month class session + 1 month of summer workshops (FMV $556)
• As You Wish – 3 Family Fun Passcards (Each pass valid for 5 studio fees for children or adults. Potter or glass base purchased separately) (FMV $150)
• Rachel’s Young at Art – 1 Kids Night Out Pass (FMV $40)
• Spin Art Phoenix – 1 splatter or spin art admission (FMV $55)
• Wendy Trattner Art – Four small original art pieces (FMV $190)
From hands-on classes to colorful experiences and artwork to treasure, this package is perfect for your budding artist.
Total FMV: $991
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3-month membership for up to two children at Play & Stay OR host a semi-private party for your little ones!
Play & Stay is a bright, engaging indoor play space designed for young children to explore, imagine, and burn energy in a fun and safe environment. Perfect for regular playtime or a special celebration!
FMV: $500
Starting bid
All Aboard! 🚂 Enjoy a full year of family fun with this family (up to four people) annual membership to McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park! Your membership includes unlimited train and carousel rides, access to the museum, special invitation for Holiday Lights Member Night, 50% off Halloween Spook-Track-Ula and Holiday Lights tickets, 20% off food sold at Hartley's General Store & Snack Shop, and discounted member fees for other paid special events. Don’t miss your chance to bid on a year of unforgettable memories!
FMV: $275
Starting bid
Get ready for wild family fun! This adventure-packed bundle includes:
• Bearizona – One-time carload pass (FMV $150)
• Out of Africa Wildlife Park – Two tickets (FMV $86)
• Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs – Family 4-pack, 2 adults + 2 kids (FMV $86)
• Odysea Aquarium - Two general admission tickets (FMV $107.94)
From drive-through wildlife encounters and up-close animal experiences to sharks, sea life, and prehistoric dinosaurs, this package is perfect for curious kids and animal lovers alike.
An unforgettable lineup of Arizona adventures in one incredible bundle.
FMV: $430
Starting bid
Enjoy a trio of hands-on, imagination-filled experiences perfect for curious little minds!
• Children’s Museum – 4 passes (FMV $76)
• Great Arizona Puppet Theater – 2 adult + 2 child tickets (FMV $50)
• i.d.e.a. Museum – 4 General Admission tickets (FMV $40)
From interactive exhibits and creative play to engaging performances and artistic exploration, this bundle is packed with fun, learning, and family memories.
FMV: $166
Starting bid
Get ready to jump, climb, and play! This fun-filled package includes six 90-minute passes, a water bottle, drawstring bag, 5 temporary tattoos, 4 stickers, and a bracelet.
Perfect for a family outing or to share with friends — nonstop energy and excitement at one of the Valley’s favorite indoor adventure parks!
FMV: $150
Starting bid
Make a splash with this fun and practical package from SafeSplash Swim School. Includes a gift card for one full month of group swim lessons, plus a SafeSplash towel, swim cap, goggles, and a TRISWIM travel kit to get your swimmer pool ready.
Valid at SafeSplash Swim School Scottsdale (9380 E Bahia Dr A104, Scottsdale, AZ 85260).
FMV $164
Starting bid
Build confidence, discipline, and strength with four separate one month unlimited class certificates at Rising Sun Martial Arts.
Uniform not included. Redeemable by appointment. Certificates cannot be combined.
FMV $640
Starting bid
Make a little one’s dream come true with two $50 gift cards to The Enchanted Princess Company! Use toward a character visit, party appearance, special event, or magical experience.
Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or a surprise your child will never forget.
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Experience Sedona like never before with this Diamondback Gulch Pink Jeep Tour for two from Sedona Pink Jeep Tours!
Climb aboard the iconic Pink Jeep and explore rugged desert terrain, red rock views, and off road thrills with a knowledgeable guide leading the way. This unforgettable adventure combines stunning scenery, fun history, and just the right amount of excitement.
Includes: Voucher for 2 individuals for the Diamondback Gulch Tour
Reservations required. Subject to availability.
FMV: $238
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