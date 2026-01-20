Camelback Desert School Parent Organization Scottsdale

All In For Kids 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Sponsorship Includes: Logo and information on auction site, Logo and information displayed during in-person auction, and Logo on thank you flyer sent home to all families

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship Includes: All Bronze Sponsorship items, Company information on thank you flyer sent home to all families, Company highlighted in PO e-newsletter sent to all families, Logo and description highlighted in PO display outside Front Office, and Logo and company information on PO sponsor page in yearbook

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship Includes: All Silver and Bronze Sponsorship items, Company brochure/promotional material sent home to all families, and Logo on spirit week event signage

