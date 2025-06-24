All In One, Inc Membership

Empower Hope. Support Change. Restore Dignity. Why Sponsor? Thousands of incarcerated individuals are seeking connection, purpose, and preparation for a better life beyond prison. Through the Prisoner Membership Plan, they gain access to critical advocacy tools, education, and reintegration support — often inaccessible otherwise due to lack of funds or institutional limitations. Your sponsorship helps ensure no one is left behind. What Your Sponsorship Provides For just $15 per year, you can fully cover a membership for one incarcerated individual, giving them access to: Quarterly Newsletter (Mailed to Prison) – Resources, stories, and encouragement Case Presentation on Advocate’s Corner Site – A voice beyond prison walls Parole Packet Assistance – Compassionate help with parole preparation Reintegration Assistance – Guidance for housing, employment, and community support Access to In-Prison Courses – Personal growth and learning opportunities Discounts on Advocate Services – Reduced rates for document support, coaching, and more

