All In The Family Services Inc's Silent Auction

Capture a moment that lasts a lifetime with a stunning, museum-quality portrait from Park Hill Fine Art Portraits. Known for their timeless style and exceptional craftsmanship, Park Hill creates elegant, heirloom-quality artwork designed to be treasured for generations.

This experience offers more than just a photo—it’s a personalized session that results in a beautifully finished portrait you’ll be proud to display in your home.

✨ Perfect for families, couples, children, or anyone wanting to preserve a meaningful moment in a truly artistic way.

Package Highlights:

Professional portrait session

Custom fine art portrait creation

A lasting keepsake for your home or as a meaningful gift

All proceeds from this item directly support All in the Family Services and our mission to provide housing, stability, and life-changing support to individuals and families in need.