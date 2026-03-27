All In The Family Services Inc's Silent Auction

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2600 K Ave, Ste 134, Plano, TX 75074, USA
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Capture a moment that lasts a lifetime with a stunning, museum-quality portrait from Park Hill Fine Art Portraits. Known for their timeless style and exceptional craftsmanship, Park Hill creates elegant, heirloom-quality artwork designed to be treasured for generations.
This experience offers more than just a photo—it’s a personalized session that results in a beautifully finished portrait you’ll be proud to display in your home.
✨ Perfect for families, couples, children, or anyone wanting to preserve a meaningful moment in a truly artistic way.
Package Highlights:
All proceeds from this item directly support All in the Family Services and our mission to provide housing, stability, and life-changing support to individuals and families in need.
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Own a piece of basketball history with this authentic, autographed jersey signed by Blake Griffin, one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. Known for his high-flying dunks, multiple All-Star appearances, and impact on the game, this collectible is a must-have for any true basketball fan or sports memorabilia collector.
This signed jersey is perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave—and makes a standout gift for any sports enthusiast.
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Get everything you need to host the ultimate backyard fish fry! This all-in-one package is perfect for gatherings, game days, or family cookouts—bringing people together over great food and unforgettable moments.
This package includes:
Whether you're a seasoned cook or just getting started, this bundle makes it easy to create a true Southern-style fish fry experience.
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Treat yourself—or someone special—to a luxurious day of rest, renewal, and self-care at World Spa & Resorts. This experience offers the perfect escape from the everyday, allowing you to unwind in a serene, spa-inspired environment designed to relax the body and refresh the mind.
This “build-your-own” spa package gives the winner the flexibility to customize their experience—whether that’s a soothing massage, rejuvenating facial, or other wellness treatments.
✨ Perfect for a self-care reset, a thoughtful gift, or a well-deserved day of pampering.
Package Highlights:
All proceeds from this item directly support All in the Family Services and our mission to provide housing, stability, and life-changing support to individuals and families in need.
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable evening with a private, chef-crafted dining experience for two, curated by White Squirrel Catering. This intimate culinary experience is designed to bring restaurant-quality dining into a personalized and elevated setting—perfect for a romantic evening, special celebration, or a memorable night out.
Enjoy expertly prepared cuisine, thoughtful presentation, and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that transforms dinner into an experience.
✨ Perfect for anniversaries, date nights, or a unique gift for someone special.
Starting bid
Sip, savor, and enjoy exclusive winery perks.Enjoy the perfect pairing of great wine and exclusive perks with this Landon Winery experience. This package includes a wine club membership along with two bottles of premium wine, offering both immediate enjoyment and ongoing benefits.
Whether you're a wine enthusiast or simply love a great night out, this experience invites you to explore handcrafted Texas wines while enjoying the added perks of membership.
✨ Perfect for date nights, girls’ nights, or as a thoughtful gift for any wine lover.
💚 All proceeds from this item directly support All in the Family Services and our mission to provide housing, stability, and life-changing support to individuals and families in need.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!