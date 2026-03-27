All In The Family Services Inc

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All In The Family Services Inc

About this event

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All In The Family Services Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2600 K Ave, Ste 134, Plano, TX 75074, USA

PARK HILL FINE ART PORTRAITS
$100

Starting bid

Capture a moment that lasts a lifetime with a stunning, museum-quality portrait from Park Hill Fine Art Portraits. Known for their timeless style and exceptional craftsmanship, Park Hill creates elegant, heirloom-quality artwork designed to be treasured for generations.

This experience offers more than just a photo—it’s a personalized session that results in a beautifully finished portrait you’ll be proud to display in your home.

Perfect for families, couples, children, or anyone wanting to preserve a meaningful moment in a truly artistic way.

Package Highlights:

  • Professional portrait session
  • Custom fine art portrait creation
  • A lasting keepsake for your home or as a meaningful gift

All proceeds from this item directly support All in the Family Services and our mission to provide housing, stability, and life-changing support to individuals and families in need.

Signed Blake Griffin Jersey – NBA All-Star Collectible
$200

Starting bid

Own a piece of basketball history with this authentic, autographed jersey signed by Blake Griffin, one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. Known for his high-flying dunks, multiple All-Star appearances, and impact on the game, this collectible is a must-have for any true basketball fan or sports memorabilia collector.

This signed jersey is perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave—and makes a standout gift for any sports enthusiast.

Item Highlights:

  • Hand-signed by Blake Griffin
  • Iconic NBA All-Star player
  • Ideal for framing or display
  • High-value collector’s item
Ultimate Backyard Fish Fry Experience!!
$200

Starting bid

Get everything you need to host the ultimate backyard fish fry! This all-in-one package is perfect for gatherings, game days, or family cookouts—bringing people together over great food and unforgettable moments.

This package includes:

  • Outdoor fish fryer setup (propane fryer system)
  • $50 Kroger gift card for your first fish fry
  • Batter bowl for easy prep
  • Two (2) 3-gallon containers of BaconUp premium bacon grease

Whether you're a seasoned cook or just getting started, this bundle makes it easy to create a true Southern-style fish fry experience.

WorldSprings Spa Experience
$150

Starting bid

Relax & Recharge Spa Experience – World Spa & Resorts (The Colony, TX)

Treat yourself—or someone special—to a luxurious day of rest, renewal, and self-care at World Spa & Resorts. This experience offers the perfect escape from the everyday, allowing you to unwind in a serene, spa-inspired environment designed to relax the body and refresh the mind.

This “build-your-own” spa package gives the winner the flexibility to customize their experience—whether that’s a soothing massage, rejuvenating facial, or other wellness treatments.

Perfect for a self-care reset, a thoughtful gift, or a well-deserved day of pampering.

Package Highlights:

  • Redeemable toward spa services at World Spa & Resorts
  • Flexible experience tailored to your preferences
  • Ideal for individuals, couples, or gifting

All proceeds from this item directly support All in the Family Services and our mission to provide housing, stability, and life-changing support to individuals and families in need.

“Private Chef Dinner Experience for Two”
$175

Starting bid

Indulge in an unforgettable evening with a private, chef-crafted dining experience for two, curated by White Squirrel Catering. This intimate culinary experience is designed to bring restaurant-quality dining into a personalized and elevated setting—perfect for a romantic evening, special celebration, or a memorable night out.

Enjoy expertly prepared cuisine, thoughtful presentation, and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that transforms dinner into an experience.

Perfect for anniversaries, date nights, or a unique gift for someone special.


Experience Highlights:

  • Private dinner experience for two
  • Professionally prepared, chef-crafted meal
  • Elevated, intimate dining atmosphere
  • Customized culinary experience (as available)
Wine Club Experience + Premium Bottles
$100

Starting bid

Sip, savor, and enjoy exclusive winery perks.Enjoy the perfect pairing of great wine and exclusive perks with this Landon Winery experience. This package includes a wine club membership along with two bottles of premium wine, offering both immediate enjoyment and ongoing benefits.

Whether you're a wine enthusiast or simply love a great night out, this experience invites you to explore handcrafted Texas wines while enjoying the added perks of membership.

Perfect for date nights, girls’ nights, or as a thoughtful gift for any wine lover.

Package Includes:

  • Wine club membership to Landon Winery
  • Two (2) bottles of premium wine
  • Access to member-exclusive perks (as applicable)

💚 All proceeds from this item directly support All in the Family Services and our mission to provide housing, stability, and life-changing support to individuals and families in need.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!