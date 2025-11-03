Offered by

All In Music Project

About this shop

All-In UCC & Music Project Shop

My Flag & Bible Single item
My Flag & Bible Single
$1.50

Here's the newest protest song from founder Rev Eric Moeller. This is an anti-Christian Nationalist anthem! Note: a download link will be emailed to you upon the completion of payment/donation.

All-In On-Demand, the Hebrew Midwives item
All-In On-Demand, the Hebrew Midwives
$10

This self-contained service engages Exodus 1:8-2:10 in music, guided conversations, and prayer. These On-Demand worship services are designed to be engaged individually or with your own small group. They are progressive and Open & Affirming. Note: a link to download the service will be sent to you upon completion of your purchase. Please consider paying $10 per person you expect to engage the service with you.

Born to Run & Liberation item
Born to Run & Liberation
$15

This includes all 3 installments of the video presentation of Rev. Moeller's presentation exploring Born to Run as an expression of the Divine, Liberative movement that is Rock n Roll, as well as the full paper. This is the full version of what Eric presented at the Born to Run at 50 Conference at the Springsteen Archives in September of 2025.

Add a donation for All In Music Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!