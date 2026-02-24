The Meaningful Life Foundation

Hosted by

The Meaningful Life Foundation

About this event

All In with Meaningful Life Foundation

11120 W Kellogg Dr

Wichita, KS 67209, USA

General Admission
$100
Available until Aug 1

General Admission seating on club level. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Includes 2500 gaming chips for casino entertainment

Jack of Clubs
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Small Business Package. 2 General Admission tickets for club level seating. Business name listed on "mezzanine" easel. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Includes 2500 gaming chips for casino entertainment

Queen of Diamonds
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating on gaming floor for 8 guests. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Elevated chip count - 3000 gaming chips for casino entertainment. ++Sponsorship Perks, Business Logo Displayed

King of Hearts
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating on gaming floor for 10 guests. Early entry & arrival cocktail. Culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Max chip count - 3500 gaming chips for casino entertainment. ++Sponsorship Perks, Business Logo Displayed

Lucky 7s
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating on gaming floor for 10 guests. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Max chip count - 3500 gaming chips for casino entertainment. ++Sponsor Perks, Business Logo & Live Mention during entertainment"

Golden Ticket/BIG Check Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Reserved seating on gaming floor for 12 guests. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Max chip count - 3500 gaming chips for casino entertainment. ++Sponsor Perks, Business Logo & Live Mention for prize presentations"

Ace of Spades - Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Reserved seating on gaming floor for 15 guests. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Max chip count - 3500 gaming chips for casino entertainment. ++PRESENTING SPONSOR on all marketing materials, Commercial space night of the gala++

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!