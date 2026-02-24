All In with Meaningful Life Foundation

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General Admission seating on club level. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Includes 2500 gaming chips for casino entertainment
Small Business Package. 2 General Admission tickets for club level seating. Business name listed on "mezzanine" easel. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Includes 2500 gaming chips for casino entertainment
Reserved seating on gaming floor for 8 guests. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Elevated chip count - 3000 gaming chips for casino entertainment. ++Sponsorship Perks, Business Logo Displayed
Reserved seating on gaming floor for 10 guests. Early entry & arrival cocktail. Culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Max chip count - 3500 gaming chips for casino entertainment. ++Sponsorship Perks, Business Logo Displayed
Reserved seating on gaming floor for 10 guests. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Max chip count - 3500 gaming chips for casino entertainment. ++Sponsor Perks, Business Logo & Live Mention during entertainment"
Reserved seating on gaming floor for 12 guests. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Max chip count - 3500 gaming chips for casino entertainment. ++Sponsor Perks, Business Logo & Live Mention for prize presentations"
Reserved seating on gaming floor for 15 guests. Curated culinary stations and an open house bar featuring beer, wine, and well cocktails. Max chip count - 3500 gaming chips for casino entertainment. ++PRESENTING SPONSOR on all marketing materials, Commercial space night of the gala++
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