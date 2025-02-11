Reconciliation Ministries Columbia SC
All-inclusive 4 Night 'Dreams and Secrets' Luxury Resort Vacation Stay
One chance of winning the Vacation Package
$100
One entry for the luxury vacation stay in your choice of 14 exclusive properties.
One entry for the luxury vacation stay in your choice of 14 exclusive properties.
More details...
Add
Three chances of winning the Vacation Package
$250
This includes 3 tickets
Three entries for the luxury vacation stay in your choice of 14 exclusive properties.
Three entries for the luxury vacation stay in your choice of 14 exclusive properties.
More details...
Add
Six chances of winning the Vacation Package
$500
This includes 6 tickets
Six entries for the luxury vacation stay in your choice of 14 exclusive properties.
Six entries for the luxury vacation stay in your choice of 14 exclusive properties.
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Reconciliation Ministries Columbia SC
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue