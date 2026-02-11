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About this event
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The All-Night Hockey Game has two Family-Friendly time slots for players ages 7-and-up! These will be safe, low-compete sessions. Full equipment and hockey experience required.
February 28th, 8:15 - 9:30 PM
March 1st, 8:15 - 9:30 AM
Note, purchasers of the All-Nighter Pass DON'T need additional tickets to play in the family game.
Play all-night long! Challenge yourself to the ultimate hockey marathon. With the All-Night Pass, you can join any game you want. Come and go as you please!
Y'all are special. One price gets you all the games you want! Cuz let's face it, hockey is more fun with goalies.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!