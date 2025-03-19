Mile High Blues Organization

Hosted by

Mile High Blues Organization

About this event

Add a donation for Mile High Blues Organization

$

Sales closed

Mile High Blues 2025 - FLASH SALE

1550 Court Pl

Denver, CO 80202, USA

All Access Pass - Presale Price
$250
All Access Pass admits you to ALL Mile High Blues 2025 events Friday - Sunday Includes: - three nights of live music and dances, - two full days of workshops, and - a special discount to the pre-party June 19!
Shared Caretaker All Access Pass
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This is an All Access Pass shared between two adults who share childcare duties for up to 4 children at the event. This pass covers both people; please do not each purchase a pass.
Evening Pass
$115
Admission to Mile High Blues 2025 events after 6:30pm Friday - Sunday Includes: - three nights of live music and dances, and - a special discount to the pre-party June 19!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!