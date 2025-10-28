Opus 7 Vocal Ensemble

Hosted by

Opus 7 Vocal Ensemble

About this event

All Northwest

4515 16th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98105, USA

Preferred Seating (Reserved)
$50
Available until May 2

Reserved seating in advance, hand-picked seats by Artistic Director. Preferred seating available until noon day of concert

General admission (early bird)
$30
Available until May 1

Early Bird pricing available until 11:59pm 5/01.

Day of concert price - $40

Senior (early bird)
$20
Available until May 1

Early Bird pricing available until 11:59pm 5/01.

Day of concert price - $25

Student (early bird)
$15
Available until May 1

Early Bird pricing available until 11:59pm 5/01.

Day of concert price - $20

Must present student ID. Students 18+

Group Senior/Student
$10

$10 per ticket. Bundle of 10. Students 18+

Group Senior
$10

$15 per ticket. Bundle of 10.

$5 savings per ticket!

Youth (18 and under)
Free

Youth get in free!

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