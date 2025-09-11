Caregiver OneCall

Caregiver OneCall

All Our Love for Caregivers Gala

Center Concord

5298 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA 94521

Individual Gala Ticket
$150

Enjoy an elegant evening of dinner, open bar, celebration, and purpose.

Butterfly Sponsor
$250

Give caregivers the gift of attending the gala by purchasing their tickets. With your permission your name/company will be shared with recipient.

Circle of Care Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Host a full table of eight seats for your guests.

1800 Hotline Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sustain our hotline with real-time, culturally sensitive caregiver support.


Additional Perks:

  • Logo placement on event program and shared signage
  • Quarter-page ad in the event program
  • Eight complimentary gala tickets
  • Mention in group sponsor recognition on social media
  • Logo featured on Caregiver OneCall’s website sponsor page.
  • Recognition in the gala slideshow and thank-you remarks


Caregiver Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Cover volunteer training and on-call staff for three months

  • Logo placement on event program and shared promotional materials
  • Half-page ad in the event program
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the event
  • Eight complimentary gala tickets with reserved seating
  • Highlight in a dedicated social media post.
  • Company logo displayed on caregiver training materials for one quarter
  • Recognition in the gala slideshow and thank-you remarks


Lifeline Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Provide one full month of 24/7 caregiver support and be recognized as a lead event sponsor

  • Prominent logo placement on all event signage, website, and promotional materials
  • Full-page ad in the event program
  • Verbal acknowledgment during opening and closing remarks
  • Eight complimentary gala tickets with reserved VIP seating
  • Feature spotlight in press releases, social media, and post-event newsletter
  • Recognition in the gala slideshow and thank-you remarks
  • Recognition in the organization’s annual impact report


Presenting Sponsor – (Exclusive, 1 Available)
$15,000

Underwrite one full month of 24/7 caregiver support and be recognized as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the All Our Love for Caregivers Gala


Benefits include:

  • All Lifeline Benefits
  • Exclusive sponsor marketing table during the reception
  • On-stage recognition and an opportunity to speak briefly
Debbie Toth - Honoree Ticket
Free

Reserved for our Honoree Debbie Toth. Includes dinner seating, program recognition, and VIP access. We are honored to honor you this evening.

Christina Irving - Keynote Speaker Ticket
Free

Reserved for our Keynote Christina Irving. Includes gala dinner, VIP seating near the stage, and full program access. We are honored to have you with us as the voice of the evening.

Reserved Butterfly Ticket
Free

This sponsored ticket is reserved for Monya Turner

