All Our Love for Caregivers Silent Auction

Create a museum-quality 14-inch Fine Art canvas portrait following a professional studio camera study.
Designed as a lasting family heirloom, this portrait is crafted by master artisans whose work has been featured at The White House, the Smithsonian, and the J. Paul Getty Museum, and honored with Le Prix de Lieutenant Governor by the Province of Quebec.
Portraits may be of an individual or family.
Bid with confidence on an experience that blends artistry, legacy, and lasting beauty.
Treat yourself to three unforgettable nights at The Cottages of Napa Valley, where luxury meets relaxed wine country charm. Wake each morning to fresh Bouchon Bakery pastries delivered to your door, explore Napa by complimentary bicycles, and unwind fireside in your own private cottage.
Experience Includes:
A perfect escape for anyone ready to slow down and savor wine country at its best.
Experience the essence of Italy with a six-night stay in the medieval hill town of Cortona, made famous by Under the Tuscan Sun. Stay in a charming one-bedroom apartment for two, complete with a full kitchen, cozy living space, and easy access to Cortona’s cafés, restaurants, and boutiques. It is the perfect setting for savoring Tuscany’s food, wine, and timeless beauty.
Your stay includes a welcome cocktail in one of Cortona’s most beloved wine bars overlooking the main square, followed by a four-course gourmet tasting menu paired with four wines at Il Tocco Restaurant, one of the town’s culinary highlights.
Package Includes:
An unforgettable Tuscan escape for couples seeking romance, culture, and exceptional cuisine.
Escape to the stunning Bitterroot Mountains with a three-night stay at Downing Mountain Lodge in Hamilton, Montana.
This private mountain retreat offers exclusive use of the lodge for up to eight guests, making it ideal for a family getaway, friends’ retreat, or quiet group escape.
The lodge features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and comfortable living spaces designed for relaxation. Guests can soak in the outdoor hot tub under the stars, enjoy sweeping mountain views, or spend the days hiking, biking, and exploring the surrounding natural beauty.
Pet-friendly accommodations are available, with up to two dogs allowed for an additional fee.
This experience offers peace, privacy, and a true Montana escape, all wrapped into one unforgettable stay.
Spend five unforgettable nights in the Eternal City, surrounded by art, history, culture, and beauty at every turn. Stay in a charming two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Rome, perfectly located for exploring the city on foot.
Your experience includes a private, in-depth guided tour of ancient Rome’s most iconic landmarks, with entry to the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill. Walk through history with a knowledgeable private guide and see these legendary sites up close in a truly memorable way.
Package Includes:
A remarkable getaway for history lovers, families, or travelers seeking an authentic Roman experience.
Stay for five incredible nights near the Baroque town of Noto in southeastern Sicily, immersed in peaceful countryside and surrounded by natural beauty. Just minutes from the coast, this getaway offers the perfect balance of relaxation, culture, and authentic local experiences.
During your stay, enjoy a local winery visit with a guided cellar tour and wine tasting, paired with delicious regional products. On another day, explore the historic city of Syracuse through a private gastronomic walking tour, experiencing the flavors and stories that define Sicilian cuisine.
Package Includes:
A perfect escape for travelers seeking culture, cuisine, and the slower rhythm of Sicilian life.
Tuscany is the very essence of Italy. Spend one unforgettable week in the rolling hills near Cortona, staying in a beautiful three-bedroom villa filled with traditional Tuscan charm and surrounded by sweeping countryside views. This is a perfect retreat for slowing down, reconnecting, and savoring the rhythm of rural Italy.
During your stay, enjoy a private three-course dinner prepared in your villa by a personal chef, followed by a visit to a local winery where you will tour the cellar and sit down to a wine tasting paired with a delicious lunch.
Package Includes:
An ideal getaway for families or friends seeking authentic Tuscan living, exceptional food, and breathtaking scenery.
