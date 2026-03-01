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Hosted by

TTMC Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

All Red Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

12401 S Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX 77045, USA

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a $500 in-store voucher to Bummy Legion Smoke Shop, perfect for premium products and accessories of your choice.


This voucher is redeemable for $500 toward any in-store purchases and makes a great gift or personal splurge.


Details:


  • Value: $500
  • Valid for in-store purchases only
  • Must be 21+ with valid ID to redeem
  • Expiration date will be provided on voucher



All proceeds from this auction item support women’s health education and access to menstrual care products, helping us provide menstrual cups to women in underserved communities.


Lululemon Basket item
Lululemon Basket
$100

Starting bid

Elevate your everyday style and wellness routine with this exclusive Lululemon Gift Basket, featuring premium accessories and a $100 Lululemon gift certificate to shop your favorite athletic wear and lifestyle essentials.


This package includes:


  • Two (2) Lululemon 24 oz insulated cups – perfect for workouts or daily hydration
  • Two (2) Lululemon belt bags – stylish, versatile, and perfect for life on the go
  • $100 Lululemon Gift Certificate



Perfect for fitness lovers, busy professionals, or anyone who appreciates comfort and style.


Estimated Value: $250+


All proceeds support women’s health education and menstrual care access, helping us provide menstrual cups to women in underserved communities.


Place your bid and treat yourself while supporting a meaningful cause.


Booze and Bucks Gift Basket item
Booze and Bucks Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect blend of fine dining, premium tequila, and luxury shopping with this Booze & Bucks package — a great choice for a special night out or a stylish treat for yourself.


This package includes:


  • 750ml bottle of La Pulga Reposado Tequila – a smooth, premium tequila perfect for sipping or celebrating
  • $100 Gift Certificate to Atlas Restaurant Group – experience upscale dining and exceptional cuisine
  • $100 Saks Fifth Avenue Gift Certificate – shop luxury fashion, beauty, and accessories



Estimated Value: $300


All proceeds support women’s health education and menstrual care access, helping provide menstrual cups to women in underserved communities.


Place your bid and enjoy a little luxury while supporting a meaningful cause.


Luxury Hotel Stay and Portraits Gift Certificate item
Luxury Hotel Stay and Portraits Gift Certificate
$300

Starting bid

Capture your family’s story with a beautiful, heirloom-quality fine art portrait experience from Parkhill Fine Art Portraits, valued at $3,000.


This exclusive package includes a commissioned 20” fine art family portrait, created with lavish artistry and designed to become a treasured keepsake for generations.


This package includes:

Commissioned 20” Fine Art Heirloom Family Portrait

Professional portrait experience with Parkhill Fine Art Portraits

Complimentary one-night luxury hotel stay in Fort Worth

Expert artistic design and consultation


Estimated Value: $3,000


Perfect for families, couples, or anyone wanting to preserve special memories in a timeless work of art.


Expires: May 28, 2026

Framing not included. Non-transferable.


All proceeds support women’s health education and menstrual care access, helping provide menstrual cups to women in underserved communities.


Bid generously for a one-of-a-kind experience and lasting family treasure.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!