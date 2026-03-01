All Red Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a $500 in-store voucher to Bummy Legion Smoke Shop, perfect for premium products and accessories of your choice.
This voucher is redeemable for $500 toward any in-store purchases and makes a great gift or personal splurge.
Details:
All proceeds from this auction item support women’s health education and access to menstrual care products, helping us provide menstrual cups to women in underserved communities.
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday style and wellness routine with this exclusive Lululemon Gift Basket, featuring premium accessories and a $100 Lululemon gift certificate to shop your favorite athletic wear and lifestyle essentials.
This package includes:
Perfect for fitness lovers, busy professionals, or anyone who appreciates comfort and style.
Estimated Value: $250+
All proceeds support women’s health education and menstrual care access, helping us provide menstrual cups to women in underserved communities.
Place your bid and treat yourself while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect blend of fine dining, premium tequila, and luxury shopping with this Booze & Bucks package — a great choice for a special night out or a stylish treat for yourself.
This package includes:
Estimated Value: $300
All proceeds support women’s health education and menstrual care access, helping provide menstrual cups to women in underserved communities.
Place your bid and enjoy a little luxury while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Capture your family’s story with a beautiful, heirloom-quality fine art portrait experience from Parkhill Fine Art Portraits, valued at $3,000.
This exclusive package includes a commissioned 20” fine art family portrait, created with lavish artistry and designed to become a treasured keepsake for generations.
This package includes:
• Commissioned 20” Fine Art Heirloom Family Portrait
• Professional portrait experience with Parkhill Fine Art Portraits
• Complimentary one-night luxury hotel stay in Fort Worth
• Expert artistic design and consultation
Estimated Value: $3,000
Perfect for families, couples, or anyone wanting to preserve special memories in a timeless work of art.
Expires: May 28, 2026
Framing not included. Non-transferable.
All proceeds support women’s health education and menstrual care access, helping provide menstrual cups to women in underserved communities.
Bid generously for a one-of-a-kind experience and lasting family treasure.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!