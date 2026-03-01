All Red Gala Silent Auction

Elevate your everyday style and wellness routine with this exclusive Lululemon Gift Basket, featuring premium accessories and a $100 Lululemon gift certificate to shop your favorite athletic wear and lifestyle essentials.





This package includes:





Two (2) Lululemon 24 oz insulated cups – perfect for workouts or daily hydration

Two (2) Lululemon belt bags – stylish, versatile, and perfect for life on the go

$100 Lululemon Gift Certificate









Perfect for fitness lovers, busy professionals, or anyone who appreciates comfort and style.





Estimated Value: $250+





All proceeds support women’s health education and menstrual care access, helping us provide menstrual cups to women in underserved communities.





Place your bid and treat yourself while supporting a meaningful cause.



