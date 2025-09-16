Naval Academy Parents Club Of Northern California

NorCal 2025 All Service Academies Winter Ball

401 Van Ness Ave

San Francisco, CA 94102, USA

Gold Academy Sponsor - Individual Ticket
$1,000

Premium Seating. Gold Sponsor recognition. A $775 charitable deduction receipt will be provided. Ticket on sale through December 22nd.

Silver Academy Sponsor - Individual Ticket
$500

Silver Sponsor recognition. A $275 charitable deduction receipt will be provided. Ticket on sale through December 22nd.

Academy Circle / Patron - Individual Ticket
$300

Patron recognition. A $75 charitable deduction receipt will be provided. Ticket on sale through December 22nd.

General admission - Individual Ticket
$250

Ticket on sale through December 22nd.

General Admission - Table of 10
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Guaranteed seating with your party of 10. Ticket on sale through December 22nd.

Corporate Sponsor Donation
$100

Donation only, no admission to the event. Each ticket is equivalent to $100 donation, please select quantity to match your desired amount. A full ticket value ($100 per ticket) charitable deduction receipt will be provided.

