Two photos of roller derby players, one of a youth scrimmage and another of an all-skate scrimmage, are overlaid on a black, textured background with event details for a banked track roller derby fundraiser.
Arizona Derby Dames Association

Hosted by

Arizona Derby Dames Association

About this event

All Skate

2517 W McDowell Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85009, USA

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Spectator
Pay what you can
Guest Skater Pass
$15

Visiting Skaters, not active with the league.

League Skater Pass
$5

Active Leage Member Skate pass

Otter Pop X 2
$1

Ice cold Refreshing Otter Pops! 2 per dollar!

Water
$1

Chilled 16oz Water Bottle

Gatorade
$3

Small Gatorade served cold

Energy Drink
$4

Assorted Energy drink

Chips
$1

Assorted Small Chip bag

Braclet
$3

Hand Made Bracelet

(Super) Fan!
$1

Super cool Fan

DIY Poster
$1

Decorate a Poster for your Favorite Skater!

Pom-Pom
$1

Woo Woo!

Hair Tinsel
$1

Sparkly Hair

2x2 in Face Paint
$3

2x2 in Face Paint

Full Face Paint
$5

Large Portion of Face

Glitter
$1

Where would you like it?

Add a donation for Arizona Derby Dames Association

$

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