[4Ti] All-Star Kids Class Basket

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0a3oAsDy

Funny Outdoor Game Set: the package contains 87 pieces outdoor party games set, come with 8 pieces potato sack race bags, 8 sets of egg spoon racing game sets, 8 pieces of 3 legged race bands, 10 pieces plastic golden medals, 1piece tug of war rope, 16 pieces colorful rings, 16 pieces bean bags, 8 pieces safety cones, 1 piece black mesh bag, 2 piece whistle ; Different types of game for kids to play and enjoy, all fun in one package

Quality Material: potato sack race bags size is 36.6" x 17" in, big and huge enough for adults teen and children，Not suitable for children under three years old.Its made of quality oxford cloth material, with bright and vibrant color, sturdy and strong, wear resistant to use, and with a fine workmanship and nice performance of durability, not easy to slip or break, available to be foldable and reusable, convenient to carry, great for outdoor games

5 In 1 Outdoor Game: these field day game set can allow you to have more choices of the outdoor party activities, and multiple combination modes allows you to play different games to get more fun; Everyone will have a blast as they compete in these classic carnival games

Education through Entertainment: these various outdoor games for teens and family can improve the coordination, concentration and physical strength, can enhance their teamwork abilities, basic math skills, and also can enhance the family relationship, an ideal party game for teens and adults, creating a joyful and enjoyable atmosphere for you and your family's birthday party game