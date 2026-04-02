BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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[4Ti] All-Star Kids Class Basket

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Youth Sports Backpack ($14.58 retail) item
Youth Sports Backpack ($14.58 retail) item
Youth Sports Backpack ($14.58 retail) item
Youth Sports Backpack ($14.58 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/05LJVsgA

  • Separate Compartment Design: The soccer bag measures 14.17 x 8.66 x 16.53 inches (L x W x H) and includes a top ball compartment that fits size 5 soccer balls, size 7 basketballs, or volleyballs. The shoe compartment at the top provides ample space for size 10 shoes. A main compartment holds soccer accessories such as sweatshirts, leg pads, kneepads, and wristbands. Two mesh pockets and fixed belts on each side securely store baseball bats, water bottles, umbrellas, and leg pads.
  • Durable and Easy to Clean: Crafted from high-quality polyester fabric with high-density nylon lining, this soccer backpack offers excellent tear and water resistance. Its rugged construction ensures strength and longevity, making it robust enough to withstand rain, dirt, and dust while maintaining air circulation through vents.
  • Decompression Buffer Design: Featuring adjustable shoulder straps, a padded back, and an ergonomic sternum strap, this soccer bag ensures comfort even when carrying heavy loads. The design balances weight distribution, providing a comfortable fit for extended use.
  • Versatile for All Occasions: Designed for boys, girls, athletes, this soccer equipment bag is ideal for gym sessions, outdoor sports, camping, training, matches, and leagues. It accommodates all sports gear in its large space and individual compartments.
  • High-Quality Material Construction: Built to last, this soccer backpack's durable materials ensure long-term use without compromising on quality or functionality, making it a reliable choice for both casual and competitive sports enthusiasts.
6 Pcs Multi Sport Ball Set ($52.99 retail) item
6 Pcs Multi Sport Ball Set ($52.99 retail) item
6 Pcs Multi Sport Ball Set ($52.99 retail) item
6 Pcs Multi Sport Ball Set ($52.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/012Sbsql

  • 6 Ball Set: this sport ball set has all of your favorite sports covered! You will receive football, basketball, soccer ball, volleyball, playground ball, baseball, pump, and large capacity carry bag which can holds up to 6 balls; Grab your friend and enjoy these sport balls; Also it's an ideal gift choice for Operation Christmas activity
  • Official Size: these sport balls are official sizes; Size 5 soccer ball is about 8.7 inches in diameter, size 7 basketball is about 29.5 inches in circumference, size 9 football measures about 11.2 inches in length, and about 21 inches in circumference, size 5 volleyball is about 8.2 inches in diameter, playground ball is about 9 inches in diameter, and baseball is about 9 inches in circumference
  • Easy to Carry: heavy duty mesh sports bag with carrying strap measures about 18.2 x 10.3 x 19.7 inches (L x W x H); Equipped with a pump and air needle, which can be inflated and deflated anytime and anywhere, you can go to the playground or the gym with your friend easily
  • Long Time Service: these sport balls are mainly made of thickened PU material, with nice flexibility, elasticity and stability, made to withstand wear and tear; Machine stitching makes the ball firm and not easy to deflate, which can serve you for a long time
  • Wide Range of Applications: you can play multi sport ball set indoors or outdoors, such as hard ground without grass, wet and grassy ground, and other places suitable for exercise, even in the pool and beach; You can also use it in kinds of different weather
87 Pcs Carnival Outdoor Games (71.99 retail) item
87 Pcs Carnival Outdoor Games (71.99 retail) item
87 Pcs Carnival Outdoor Games (71.99 retail) item
87 Pcs Carnival Outdoor Games (71.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0a3oAsDy

  • Funny Outdoor Game Set: the package contains 87 pieces outdoor party games set, come with 8 pieces potato sack race bags, 8 sets of egg spoon racing game sets, 8 pieces of 3 legged race bands, 10 pieces plastic golden medals, 1piece tug of war rope, 16 pieces colorful rings, 16 pieces bean bags, 8 pieces safety cones, 1 piece black mesh bag, 2 piece whistle ; Different types of game for kids to play and enjoy, all fun in one package
  • Quality Material: potato sack race bags size is 36.6" x 17" in, big and huge enough for adults teen and children，Not suitable for children under three years old.Its made of quality oxford cloth material, with bright and vibrant color, sturdy and strong, wear resistant to use, and with a fine workmanship and nice performance of durability, not easy to slip or break, available to be foldable and reusable, convenient to carry, great for outdoor games
  • 5 In 1 Outdoor Game: these field day game set can allow you to have more choices of the outdoor party activities, and multiple combination modes allows you to play different games to get more fun; Everyone will have a blast as they compete in these classic carnival games
  • Education through Entertainment: these various outdoor games for teens and family can improve the coordination, concentration and physical strength, can enhance their teamwork abilities, basic math skills, and also can enhance the family relationship, an ideal party game for teens and adults, creating a joyful and enjoyable atmosphere for you and your family's birthday party game
  • Applicable Occasions: these outdoor game set are not only can be applied for carnival festival, but also can be applied for backyard game, birthday party game, school sports day, family reunion, lawn party, field day game, and also great for Easter, Thanksgiving, Halloween, camping, hiking, picnic, Christian Church Activity, holiday and more; Everyone can enjoy these outdoor party games, making a nice way to leave unforgettable memories and have a ton of fun
Kids-Soft Beaded Skipping Rope (9.99 retail) item
Kids-Soft Beaded Skipping Rope (9.99 retail) item
Kids-Soft Beaded Skipping Rope (9.99 retail) item
Kids-Soft Beaded Skipping Rope (9.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0cZCyC7T

  • Easily Adjust to Any Length：You can shorten or lengthen it by reducing or increasing the bead and knot according to your height. The Nylon jumping rope is not easy to break.
  • 2 Pack Premium Kids Jumping Rope 106 Inch：The kids jump rope is 106 inch long. Features 1 inch(2.5cm) plastic segmented beads over a solid, long-lasting braided nylon cord, suitable for kids,children and students.
  • Durable & No Tangled：The skipping rope is wrapped in soft TPU plastic beads, which is wear-resistant, not easy to knot and entangle. The segment jump rope exercise is made of Eco-friendly materials, safe for kids.
  • Lightweight & Anti Slip Handle：It is ergonomic design with a wraparound wave for an anti-slip that fits your hand well, providing a firm and comfortable grip while jumping. And there jumping ropes are not too light but not heave for kids, Good for kids to jump.
  • Great Fitness Choice - This Jump rope kids school is suitable for home exercise, outdoor sports, school activities and any calorie-consuming exercise program.
Additional Classroom Basket Donation item
Additional Classroom Basket Donation
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