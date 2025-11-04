Westminster Weekday School

All that Glitters is Gold: Celebrating 50 Years of Westminster!

5015 Kirby Dr

Houston, TX 77098, USA

24-Karat Gold Spurs Table
$3,000

ONLY 1 AVAILABLE

Experience Includes:

Reserved seating for 8 — center stage

Unlimited Drinks

Dedicated Server

8 tickets to Heads or Tails

Access to VIP Areas including Glitter Bar and Portrait Artists

VIP Swag

Recognition on all materials

Early access to auction parties and teacher treasures

Silver Saddles Tables
$3,500

ONLY 2 AVAILABLE

Experience Includes:

Reserved seating for 8 — stage left or right

Unlimited Drinks

Dedicated Server

4 Heads or Tails tickets

Access to VIP Areas including Glitter Bar and Portrait Artists

VIP Swag

Recognition on all materials

Early Access to Auction parties and Teacher Treasures

Rhinestone Cowboy: VIP Admission
$350

Limited Number!

Kick up your boots and enjoy a premium night of perks, service, and sparkle!

Single Ticket — $350 (includes 5 drink tickets)

Couple Ticket — $700 (includes 10 drink tickets)

Access to VIP Areas including Glitter Bar

VIP Swag

Recognition on social media and school bulletin board

Here for a Good Time: General Admission
$190

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Early Bird pricing ends 12/31.

Heart of Gold: Sponsor a Teacher
$175

Please help cover our wonderful teachers and staff to join us on this memorable evening!

Liquid Gold: Drink Ticket
$10

Redeem this ticket for your choice of beer, wine or cocktail. Cheers to a sparkling night!

Strike it Lucky: Heads or Tails
$25

Think fast, choose wisely, and stay in the game! Guests guess "heads" or "tails" each round until only one person remains standing. The last one standing wins the ultimate prize: a Designated Parking Spot! Skip the line and roll right in! Effective immediately after Auction Party and runs until December 2026.

Gold Mine Wine & Liquor Pull
$25

Strike it rich, one bottle at a time! Draw a number to reveal a mystery bottle of wine or liquor ranging from everyday favorites to top-shelf treasures! Every pull value is a minimum of $25, but some are pure gold!

Lucky Lasso Raffle
$25

Kick up your boots and try your luck!
For $25, you’ll receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win fabulous prizes, including Full Summer School tuition! Don’t miss your chance to rope in a little extra sparkle — the Lucky Lasso Raffle is your ticket to glitter, gold, and good fortune!

