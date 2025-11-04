All that Glitters is Gold: Celebrating 50 Years of Westminster!

Hosted by
About this event
ONLY 1 AVAILABLE
Experience Includes:
Reserved seating for 8 — center stage
Unlimited Drinks
Dedicated Server
8 tickets to Heads or Tails
Access to VIP Areas including Glitter Bar and Portrait Artists
VIP Swag
Recognition on all materials
Early access to auction parties and teacher treasures
ONLY 2 AVAILABLE
Experience Includes:
Reserved seating for 8 — stage left or right
Unlimited Drinks
Dedicated Server
4 Heads or Tails tickets
Access to VIP Areas including Glitter Bar and Portrait Artists
VIP Swag
Recognition on all materials
Early Access to Auction parties and Teacher Treasures
Limited Number!
Kick up your boots and enjoy a premium night of perks, service, and sparkle!
Single Ticket — $350 (includes 5 drink tickets)
Couple Ticket — $700 (includes 10 drink tickets)
Access to VIP Areas including Glitter Bar
VIP Swag
Recognition on social media and school bulletin board
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Early Bird pricing ends 12/31.
Please help cover our wonderful teachers and staff to join us on this memorable evening!
Redeem this ticket for your choice of beer, wine or cocktail. Cheers to a sparkling night!
Think fast, choose wisely, and stay in the game! Guests guess "heads" or "tails" each round until only one person remains standing. The last one standing wins the ultimate prize: a Designated Parking Spot! Skip the line and roll right in! Effective immediately after Auction Party and runs until December 2026.
Strike it rich, one bottle at a time! Draw a number to reveal a mystery bottle of wine or liquor ranging from everyday favorites to top-shelf treasures! Every pull value is a minimum of $25, but some are pure gold!
Kick up your boots and try your luck!
For $25, you’ll receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win fabulous prizes, including Full Summer School tuition! Don’t miss your chance to rope in a little extra sparkle — the Lucky Lasso Raffle is your ticket to glitter, gold, and good fortune!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!