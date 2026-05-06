Offered by

all the possibilities Inc

About the memberships

All the possibilities Inc's Memberships Dues

Core Membership (full day Wednesday ) per family
$225

Renews yearly on: April 29

This is a family fee. families will be required to fundraise 150 (75 by December and 75 by April)

Elective Only Membership (or drama only)
$175

Valid until June 9, 2027

This is for elective members only. Our drama members have this fee and any additional siblings listed below.

Additional sibling for drama
$50

Valid until June 9, 2027

Core + Fundraising
$375

Valid until June 9, 2027

Paying this membership does not require fundraising

Background Check Fee
$25

Valid until June 9, 2027

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!