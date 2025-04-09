Intl L Frank Baum & All Things Oz Historical Foundation
All Things Oz Museum Membership
Individual membership
$20
MEMBERS ENJOY:
Free individual entry to the All Things Oz Museum
10% discount in the museum giftshop
10% discount on all online sales at www.shopallthingsoz.org
Invitations to special members only events
Special access to our private Facebook Members Only
Page
First peek access to exhibits, sales, new merchandise, etc.
Household membership
$40
MEMBERS ENJOY:
Free entry for everyone in your household to the All Things Oz Museum
10% discount in the museum giftshop
10% discount on all online sales at www.shopallthingsoz.org
Invitations to special members only events
Special access to our private Facebook Members Only
Page
First peek access to exhibits, sales, new merchandise, etc.
Institutional Member
$150
MEMBERS ENJOY:
Discounted group rates to bring the whole crew!
10% discount in the museum giftshop for anyone listed on your membership!
10% discount on all online sales at www.shopallthingsoz.org
Invitations to special members only events
Contributing Member
$500
You can make a difference! A contributing membership allows:
Free entry for everyone in your household to the All Things Oz Museum
PLUS
10% discount in the museum giftshop
10% discount on all online sales at www.shopallthingsoz.org
Invitations to special members only events
Special access to our private Facebook Members Only
Page
First peek access to exhibits, sales, new merchandise, etc.
Donation receipt for $460.00
