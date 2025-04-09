All Things Oz Museum Membership

Individual membership
$20

MEMBERS ENJOY: Free individual entry to the All Things Oz Museum 10% discount in the museum giftshop 10% discount on all online sales at www.shopallthingsoz.org Invitations to special members only events Special access to our private Facebook Members Only Page First peek access to exhibits, sales, new merchandise, etc.
Household membership
$40

MEMBERS ENJOY: Free entry for everyone in your household to the All Things Oz Museum 10% discount in the museum giftshop 10% discount on all online sales at www.shopallthingsoz.org Invitations to special members only events Special access to our private Facebook Members Only Page First peek access to exhibits, sales, new merchandise, etc.
Institutional Member
$150

MEMBERS ENJOY: Discounted group rates to bring the whole crew! 10% discount in the museum giftshop for anyone listed on your membership! 10% discount on all online sales at www.shopallthingsoz.org Invitations to special members only events
Contributing Member
$500

You can make a difference! A contributing membership allows: Free entry for everyone in your household to the All Things Oz Museum PLUS 10% discount in the museum giftshop 10% discount on all online sales at www.shopallthingsoz.org Invitations to special members only events Special access to our private Facebook Members Only Page First peek access to exhibits, sales, new merchandise, etc. Donation receipt for $460.00

