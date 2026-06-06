All things PINK! For Donna's breast cancer SURVIVAL!

Boujee on a Budget Bridal graciously donated this stunning gown, that looks like it twirled out of a luscious hidden meadow. Flutter sleeves, a darling train, embroidered flower garden, and beaded vines. WOW!





Getting married, having a quincenera, a whimsical photoshoot? This dress is a dream!





Size 12: (Not your size? Consider having it altered!)





To see more of their gorgeous gowns: https://boujeeonabudgetbridal.com/





Valued at $1699