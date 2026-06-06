Hosted by

The Pink Bus

About this event

Sales closed

All things PINK! For Donna's breast cancer SURVIVAL!

Pick-up location

3107 Eubank Blvd NE suite 18, Albuquerque, NM 87111, USA

Perfectly PINK floral gown. item
Perfectly PINK floral gown. item
Perfectly PINK floral gown. item
Perfectly PINK floral gown. item
Perfectly PINK floral gown.
$1

Starting bid

Boujee on a Budget Bridal graciously donated this stunning gown, that looks like it twirled out of a luscious hidden meadow. Flutter sleeves, a darling train, embroidered flower garden, and beaded vines. WOW!


Getting married, having a quincenera, a whimsical photoshoot? This dress is a dream!


Size 12: (Not your size? Consider having it altered!)


To see more of their gorgeous gowns: https://boujeeonabudgetbridal.com/


Valued at $1699

Flutter Lashes item
Flutter Lashes item
Flutter Lashes
$1

Starting bid

One set of flutter lashes from Christina, who is a senior lash consultant and business owner of Flutter Lashes.


Go subtle, flirty, or glam!


Valued at: $150

Melaluca Spa Gift basket item
Melaluca Spa Gift basket
$1

Starting bid

A lucious spa kit for pampering a loved one, or yourself! Call it a night in, and enjoy the peace and comfort of home.


Valued at $200

Flower POWER of strength! item
Flower POWER of strength!
$1

Starting bid

20x30 canvas lovingly painted by Donna's niece.


Flower power in all the pink! Hot pink, aubergine, shimmer pearl color scheme dream.


A must see in person.


Value: priceless!

Bookmark set item
Bookmark set
$1

Starting bid

Resin bookmarks donated by local artist.


Use by placing thumb in the middle section and the sides hold the pages open!

Book mark set 2 item
Book mark set 2
$1

Starting bid

Resin bookmarks donated by local artist.


Use by placing thumb in the middle section and the sides hold the pages open!

Bookmark set 3 item
Bookmark set 3
$1

Starting bid

Resin bookmarks donated by local artist.


Use by placing thumb in the middle section and the sides hold the pages open!

PINK glitter coaster item
PINK glitter coaster
$1

Starting bid

Resin coaster donated by local artist.


PINK tray and bookmark set item
PINK tray and bookmark set
$1

Starting bid

Resin bookmark and tray donated by local artist.


Use by placing thumb in the middle section and the sides hold the pages open! Great for the bedside table!

Slumber Scapes BFF package item
Slumber Scapes BFF package
$1

Starting bid

Donated graciously by Sarah with Slumber Scapes!


A night in, to pamper and reset with your bestie!


A BFF sleepover package valued at $325

PINK jellyfish cuddle! item
PINK jellyfish cuddle!
$1

Starting bid

Handmade PINK jellyfish plushie!


Donated by Crafting by Monique who is a vendor at the All Things Pink event!


Valued at $55

PINK Sparkle Wreath item
PINK Sparkle Wreath
$1

Starting bid

Sparkle wreath adorned with butterfly, to show your support for breast cancer awareness!

Pink Sparkle Wreath with LUCKY Gnome! item
Pink Sparkle Wreath with LUCKY Gnome!
$1

Starting bid

Lucky Gnome Sparkle wreath to show your support for breast cancer awareness!

PINK bow and arrow set item
PINK bow and arrow set
$1

Starting bid

You are a warrior! One size fits all, PINK bow and arrow set donated for all the fighters of goodness out there!


Thank you to the Archery Shop for this strong gift!


The Archery Shop is local owned, and has many opportunities for lessons.


Valued at $200

Mrs Sprinkles perfectly PINK kitchen set! item
Mrs Sprinkles perfectly PINK kitchen set! item
Mrs Sprinkles perfectly PINK kitchen set!
$1

Starting bid

A darling collection of soft pink kitchen items! An absolute sweet gift for someone you love, or a lovely addition to your kitchen decor. Functional kitchen tools, including a perfectly pink tea kettle!


Donated by Mrs Sprinkles Ice Cream Parlor!


Valued at $65

Serendipity Studios Gift Card item
Serendipity Studios Gift Card item
Serendipity Studios Gift Card
$1

Starting bid

Serendipity Studios gift card towards any bronze, silver, or gold photography package.


Dontated by Savannah, owner of Serendipity Studios. Located in Scottsdale Village, next to Wild At Art, and Mrs Sprinkles Ice Cream Parlor.


Valued at $100

Wild At Art Gift Certificate! item
Wild At Art Gift Certificate! item
Wild At Art Gift Certificate!
$1

Starting bid

Store credit to Wild At Art! May be used for birthday parties, classes, camps, or online purchases.


Located in Scottsdale Village, next to Mrs Sprinkles Ice Cream Parlor and Serendipity Studios.


Donated by Erica, owner of Wild At Art Studio.


Valued at $150

What Goes Around Comes Around: Wallet and $50 GC item
What Goes Around Comes Around: Wallet and $50 GC
$1

Starting bid

Donated by: What Goes Around Comes Around consignment shop


Beautiful and well made wallets, plus inside is a $50 gift card to their shop!


Valued at $120

Spirit of NM: Massage and Wellness item
Spirit of NM: Massage and Wellness item
Spirit of NM: Massage and Wellness
$1

Starting bid

90 minute therapeutic massage designed to ground the mind, and deeply restore the body. Massage includes:


Handcrafted Organic Massage Oil

Grounding Aromatherapy

Heated Himalayan Salt

Lavendar-Eucalyptus Steamed towel


Located in Los Ranchos.


Donated by Tamela Trujillo, LMT


Valued at $100

Hot Pink Clutch item
Hot Pink Clutch
$1

Starting bid

Hot PINK clutch with silver design at opening. Fabric is satin, and very smooth to the touch.


Donated by ABQ Bridal Boutique

https://abqbridalboutique.com/


Valued at $89

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