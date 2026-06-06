All things PINK! For Donna's breast cancer SURVIVAL!

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Starting bid
Boujee on a Budget Bridal graciously donated this stunning gown, that looks like it twirled out of a luscious hidden meadow. Flutter sleeves, a darling train, embroidered flower garden, and beaded vines. WOW!
Getting married, having a quincenera, a whimsical photoshoot? This dress is a dream!
Size 12: (Not your size? Consider having it altered!)
To see more of their gorgeous gowns: https://boujeeonabudgetbridal.com/
Valued at $1699
Starting bid
One set of flutter lashes from Christina, who is a senior lash consultant and business owner of Flutter Lashes.
Go subtle, flirty, or glam!
Valued at: $150
Starting bid
A lucious spa kit for pampering a loved one, or yourself! Call it a night in, and enjoy the peace and comfort of home.
Valued at $200
Starting bid
20x30 canvas lovingly painted by Donna's niece.
Flower power in all the pink! Hot pink, aubergine, shimmer pearl color scheme dream.
A must see in person.
Value: priceless!
Starting bid
Resin bookmarks donated by local artist.
Use by placing thumb in the middle section and the sides hold the pages open!
Starting bid
Resin bookmarks donated by local artist.
Use by placing thumb in the middle section and the sides hold the pages open!
Starting bid
Resin bookmarks donated by local artist.
Use by placing thumb in the middle section and the sides hold the pages open!
Starting bid
Resin coaster donated by local artist.
Starting bid
Resin bookmark and tray donated by local artist.
Use by placing thumb in the middle section and the sides hold the pages open! Great for the bedside table!
Starting bid
Donated graciously by Sarah with Slumber Scapes!
A night in, to pamper and reset with your bestie!
A BFF sleepover package valued at $325
Starting bid
Handmade PINK jellyfish plushie!
Donated by Crafting by Monique who is a vendor at the All Things Pink event!
Valued at $55
Starting bid
Sparkle wreath adorned with butterfly, to show your support for breast cancer awareness!
Starting bid
Lucky Gnome Sparkle wreath to show your support for breast cancer awareness!
Starting bid
You are a warrior! One size fits all, PINK bow and arrow set donated for all the fighters of goodness out there!
Thank you to the Archery Shop for this strong gift!
The Archery Shop is local owned, and has many opportunities for lessons.
Valued at $200
Starting bid
A darling collection of soft pink kitchen items! An absolute sweet gift for someone you love, or a lovely addition to your kitchen decor. Functional kitchen tools, including a perfectly pink tea kettle!
Donated by Mrs Sprinkles Ice Cream Parlor!
Valued at $65
Starting bid
Serendipity Studios gift card towards any bronze, silver, or gold photography package.
Dontated by Savannah, owner of Serendipity Studios. Located in Scottsdale Village, next to Wild At Art, and Mrs Sprinkles Ice Cream Parlor.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Store credit to Wild At Art! May be used for birthday parties, classes, camps, or online purchases.
Located in Scottsdale Village, next to Mrs Sprinkles Ice Cream Parlor and Serendipity Studios.
Donated by Erica, owner of Wild At Art Studio.
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Donated by: What Goes Around Comes Around consignment shop
Beautiful and well made wallets, plus inside is a $50 gift card to their shop!
Valued at $120
Starting bid
90 minute therapeutic massage designed to ground the mind, and deeply restore the body. Massage includes:
Handcrafted Organic Massage Oil
Grounding Aromatherapy
Heated Himalayan Salt
Lavendar-Eucalyptus Steamed towel
Located in Los Ranchos.
Donated by Tamela Trujillo, LMT
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Hot PINK clutch with silver design at opening. Fabric is satin, and very smooth to the touch.
Donated by ABQ Bridal Boutique
https://abqbridalboutique.com/
Valued at $89
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