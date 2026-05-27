Heritage Fund of Atlanta Medical Association

Hosted by

Heritage Fund of Atlanta Medical Association

About this event

All-White Casino Royale

5616 New Peachtree Rd

Chamblee, GA 30341, USA

General Admission
$150

Includes a single admission to the event. Does not feature business promotion. An additional fee of $250 applies.

All White Casino Royale | VIP Experience Package - Platinum
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Elevate your evening with an exclusive VIP experience that blends luxury, visibility, and lasting impact.

Includes:  

  • 🎟️ 8 VIP Tickets – Includes exclusive VIP entrance for you and your guests
  • 🛋️ Private VIP Section – Enjoy plush sofa seating in your own reserved space
  • 🍾 Dedicated Bottle Service – Personal VIP waitress to cater to your group
  • 🥂 5 Premium Bottles – Top-shelf liquor selection for the ultimate celebration
  • 🧀 Personal Charcuterie Board – Curated for your section to enjoy throughout the night
  • 🔒 Roped-Off Lounge – A stylish, private area to relax and enjoy the evening in comfort

Branding & Marketing Exposure:

  • 🎤 Recognition Throughout the Event – Your company will be acknowledged live during key moments
  • 🖼️ Logo Placement & Visual Branding – Featured in high-visibility areas across the venue
  • 📲 Dedicated Social Media Post – Highlighting your brand across our official platforms
  • 🎥 Inclusion in the Official Event Recap Video – Lasting exposure as your brand becomes part of an unforgettable night of entertainment and elegance ✨
All White Casino Royale Gold Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy an Eloquent Experience at the event with reserved seating.

  • 🎟️ 4 Tickets – Includes exclusive seating for you and your guests
  • 🥂 2 Premium Bottles – Top-shelf liquor selection for the ultimate celebration 
  • 🎤 Company Recognition – Shoutouts and acknowledgments throughout the event
  • 📸 Logo Placement & Visual Branding – Featured in key areas of the venue for maximum exposure
  • 📲 Social Media Spotlight – Dedicated post highlighting your brand to our audience
All White Casino Royale Ad Sponsorship
$250
  • Includes a single admission to the event
  • 18 x 18 High-Resolution Ad at Event with exclusive Branding Visibility 📸
  • Sponsor Recognition by Host 🎤
  • Event Social Media Post 📱

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