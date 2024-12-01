Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Alpha Gamma Iota Omega chapter
All White Jazz Brunch
13229 Spring Valley Pkwy
Victorville, CA 92395
$500 Scholarship Donation
$500
This is for a $500 donation towards the scholarship fund. This does not include a ticket to the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
$250 Scholarship Donation
$250
This is for a $250 donation towards the scholarship fund. This does not include a ticket to the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
$100 Scholarship Donation
$100
This is for a $100 donation towards the scholarship fund. This does not include a ticket to the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
$50 Scholarship Donation
$50
This is for a $50 donation towards the scholarship fund. This does not include a ticket to the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
$25 Scholarship Donation
$25
This is for a $25 donation towards the scholarship fund. This does not include a ticket to the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
