Hosted by

The Rutherford Family Foundation

About this event

ALL-WHITE Party W/ a Purpose: Domestic Violence Awareness & Advocacy

120 Morris St

Durham, NC 27701, USA

General Admission
$45

Grants Admission to the event

Seed Money
$150

Seed money is money donated to securing the event space and handling program necessities

Sponsorship level: Bronze
$250

We are offering sponsorship recognition for groups, organizations, clubs, and businesses during the event. Event Program Acknowledgement.

Sponsorship level: Silver
$500

We are offering sponsorship recognition for groups, organizations, clubs, and businesses during the event. Event Program Acknowledgement. Opportunity to Speak during All White Party.

Sponsorship level: Gold
$750

We are offering sponsorship recognition for groups, organizations, clubs, and businesses during the event. Event Program Acknowledgement. Opportunity to Speak during All White Party. Exhibit Table. Social Media Blast.

Sponsorship level: Platinum
$1,000

We are offering sponsorship recognition for groups, organizations, clubs, and businesses during the event. Event Program Acknowledgement. Opportunity to Speak during All White Party. Exhibit Table. Social Media Blast. VIP Table Seating.

1 liquor drink
$10

a straight pour of a spirit (like whiskey, vodka, rum, tequila, gin) served neat, on the rocks, or with a simple mixer (like vodka + soda, rum + coke).

It’s 1–2 ingredients max, focusing on the liquor itself.

1 Cocktail Drink
$12
  • A mixed drink that combines liquor with multiple ingredients, such as juices, syrups, bitters, liqueurs, or garnishes.
  • Examples: Margarita, Mojito, Old Fashioned, Cosmopolitan.
  • Generally more complex than just a liquor + mixer.
1 Beer or Wine
$5
1 soda
$3
Add a donation for The Rutherford Family Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!