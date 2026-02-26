ALL WHITE "SCHOLARSHIP" PARTY

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About this event
General Admission includes access to food service only. Does not include reserved seating or table/section access. Seating limited.
VIP Table 30% Off (Up to 10 Guests): Food access + (1) complimentary bottle of Prosecco per table. Seating guaranteed with table/section access.
VIP Table (Up to 10 Guests): Food access + (1) complimentary bottle of Prosecco per table and bottle service. Seating guaranteed and bottle with table/section access.
Bottle Service (Fifths Only): Hennessy, Rémy Martin, Tito’s, Crown Royal, Captain Morgan, Patrón, Casamigos, Grey Goose, Cîroc, INDOGGO Gin, Tanqueray.
High Top Table (Up to 4 Guests): Food access + (1) complimentary bottle of Prosecco per table. Seating guaranteed with table/section.
High Top Table (Up to 4 Guests): Food access + (1) complimentary bottle of Prosecco per table. Seating guaranteed with table/section access.
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