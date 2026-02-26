Theta Phi

Hosted by

Theta Phi

About this event

ALL WHITE "SCHOLARSHIP" PARTY

8040 Lone Star Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32211, USA

General Admission
$100
Available until Aug 22

General Admission includes access to food service only. Does not include reserved seating or table/section access. Seating limited.

Early Bird VIP Table (Up to 10 Guests)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Table 30% Off (Up to 10 Guests): Food access + (1) complimentary bottle of Prosecco per table. Seating guaranteed with table/section access.

General VIP Table (Up to 10 Guests)
$1,000

VIP Table (Up to 10 Guests): Food access + (1) complimentary bottle of Prosecco per table and bottle service. Seating guaranteed and bottle with table/section access.


Bottle Service (Fifths Only): Hennessy, Rémy Martin, Tito’s, Crown Royal, Captain Morgan, Patrón, Casamigos, Grey Goose, Cîroc, INDOGGO Gin, Tanqueray.


Early Bird High Top (Up to table of 4)
$300

High Top Table (Up to 4 Guests): Food access + (1) complimentary bottle of Prosecco per table. Seating guaranteed with table/section.


High top (Up to table of 4)
$500

High Top Table (Up to 4 Guests): Food access + (1) complimentary bottle of Prosecco per table. Seating guaranteed with table/section access.

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