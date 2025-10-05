All You Care To Eat Breakfast October 5th 2025

211 Grace St

Reading, PA 19611, USA

Adult Breakfast
$14

Adult Ticket – $14
All-you-care-to-eat breakfast for one adult.

P.S. We use Zeffy because it’s fee-free, so 100% of your donation supports our cause. Zeffy may suggest a 17% tip at checkout, but it's optional—you can adjust it or set it to zero.

Child Breakfast
$7

Child Ticket ( 6 - 12) – $7
All-you-care-to-eat breakfast for one child, age ages 6 - 12.

Ages 5 and under are free.

Sponsor a Veteran
$14

Sponsor a Veteran – $14
Purchase a meal for a local veteran to enjoy a hearty breakfast in your honor.

Ten Pack of Tickets
$100

10 Adult Tickets – $100
10 All-you-care-to-eat breakfast Adult tickets

$

