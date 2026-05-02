Alla Norma

Enjoy a collaborative three-course Neapolitan-inspired Sunday lunch from Napoli-based chef Steph Whitaker, featuring dessert by Chef Lisa Thompson and culinary support from Chef Amanda Lanza.





This event will be held in our mid-century bar with beverages available for purchase.





To preserve the integrity and intention of the dining experience, we are unable to accommodate dietary restrictions or menu alterations





Tickets are non-refundable.