Alla Norma

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About this event
Enjoy a collaborative three-course Neapolitan-inspired Sunday lunch from Napoli-based chef Steph Whitaker, featuring dessert by Chef Lisa Thompson and culinary support from Chef Amanda Lanza.
This event will be held in our mid-century bar with beverages available for purchase.
To preserve the integrity and intention of the dining experience, we are unable to accommodate dietary restrictions or menu alterations
Tickets are non-refundable.
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