Garibaldina Society

Hosted by

Garibaldina Society

About this event

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Alla Norma

4533 N Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA

Pranzo
$85

Enjoy a collaborative three-course Neapolitan-inspired Sunday lunch from Napoli-based chef Steph Whitaker, featuring dessert by Chef Lisa Thompson and culinary support from Chef Amanda Lanza.


This event will be held in our mid-century bar with beverages available for purchase.


To preserve the integrity and intention of the dining experience, we are unable to accommodate dietary restrictions or menu alterations


Tickets are non-refundable.

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