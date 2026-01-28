Allan's Silent Auction

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Enjoy two entrées and two specialty drinks at this neighborhood favorite. Pajamas optional.
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One-hour full-body massage designed to melt stress and bad emails away.
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Guided tasting featuring four curated wines and light bites. Sophistication included.
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Durable, stylish duffel perfect for workouts, travel, or pretending you work out.
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Professional-grade whitening kit for a noticeably brighter smile. Results may include confidence.
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