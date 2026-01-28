Hosted by

CycleBar Ashburn

About this event

Allan's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

20041 Riverside Cmns Plz, Ashburn, VA 20147, USA

Brunch for Two
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy two entrées and two specialty drinks at this neighborhood favorite. Pajamas optional.

60-Minute Swedish Massage
$50

Starting bid

One-hour full-body massage designed to melt stress and bad emails away.

Wine Tasting for Four
$40

Starting bid

Guided tasting featuring four curated wines and light bites. Sophistication included.

Premium Gym Duffel Bag
$30

Starting bid

Durable, stylish duffel perfect for workouts, travel, or pretending you work out.

At-Home Whitening Kit
$60

Starting bid

Professional-grade whitening kit for a noticeably brighter smile. Results may include confidence.

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