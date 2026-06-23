a group of colorful balloons
JARI

Hosted by

JARI

About this event

Alleghenies Regional Safety Conference - 2026

301 Napoleon St

Johnstown, PA 15901, USA

Vendor Table Registration
$200

Includes Vendor Table & Breakfast plus Lunch for Two

Titanium Sponsorship
$1,000

Vendor Table, Breakfast & Lunch, Full Page Program Ad & Company Logo Displayed at Event

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Vendor Table, Breakfast & Lunch, Half Page Program Ad & Company Logo Displayed at Event

Silver Sponsorship
$350

Vendor Table, Breakfast & Lunch, Quarter Page Program Ad & Company Logo Displayed at Event

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Vendor Table, Breakfast & Lunch, 1/8 Page Program Ad & Company Logo Displayed at Event

Additional Lunch
$30

Additional Lunch Fee

(2 Lunches included in registration, if more is needed, cost is $30 per person)

Participant Registration
$85

1 Ticket to Attend Safety Conference

Ticket for 4+ Attendees
$80

Price if you are paying for 4 or more attendees

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!