Allegheny's 80th Celebration Gala

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry for 2 to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
For a table of 10. Great option for organizations and families.
One premium table of 10 with priority seating | Logo in digital slideshow | Verbal thank you during event | 1 social media shout-out
One table of 10 with preferred seating | Half-screen logo/ad in digital slideshow and event webpage | 2 social media shout-outs | Verbal recognition during program
One premium table of 10 with priority seating | Full-screen digital ad/logo in rotating slideshow | Logo on event signage and/or AEC website | 3 social media shout-outs | Verbal recognition at opening and closing | Sponsor spotlight following one award presentation | Spotlight in AEC newsletter
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