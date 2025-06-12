Allegheny East Conference

Hosted by

Allegheny East Conference

About this event

Allegheny's 80th Celebration Gala

One Bethesda Metro Center

7400 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Couple Tickets
$250

Grants entry for 2 to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Patron Donor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

For a table of 10. Great option for organizations and families.

Champion Donor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One premium table of 10 with priority seating | Logo in digital slideshow | Verbal thank you during event | 1 social media shout-out

Visionary Donor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One table of 10 with preferred seating | Half-screen logo/ad in digital slideshow and event webpage | 2 social media shout-outs | Verbal recognition during program

Legacy Donor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One premium table of 10 with priority seating | Full-screen digital ad/logo in rotating slideshow | Logo on event signage and/or AEC website | 3 social media shout-outs | Verbal recognition at opening and closing | Sponsor spotlight following one award presentation | Spotlight in AEC newsletter

Add a donation for Allegheny East Conference

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!