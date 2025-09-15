Allen County BFKS 2026

Name AND logo on our Bowl For Kids’ Sake t-shirts AND on a sign posted at Westgate Lanes
NEW! Space reserved for your company’s promotional material
NEW! Complimentary access to Golf For Kids’ Sake online auction
Sponsorship publicized in our newsletter and social media
Send two teams of 4 bowlers each – team registration required.
Email [email protected] with logo and if sending a team (team names and t-shirt sizes).
Name on our Bowl For Kids’ Sake t-shirts AND on a sign posted at Westgate Lanes
Sponsorship publicized in our newsletter and social media
Send one team of 4 bowlers – team registration on back
Email [email protected] with if sending a team (team names and t-shirt sizes)
Send one team of 4 bowlers - team registration on back
Each bowler will receive a FREE Bowl For Kids’ Sake t-shirt and a ticket for a door prize
Enjoy FREE pizza and pop!
Email [email protected] with team names and t-shirt sizes
Name on a sign posted on lane at Westgate Lanes
A child in our program will get to bowl for free and enjoy pizza and pop!
Thursday (April 3rd, 2025)
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]
1 Ticket
6 Tickets
6 Tickets
1 Ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!