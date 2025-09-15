Allen County BFKS 2026

721 N Cable Rd

Lima, OH 45805

Event Sponsor
$2,000

Name AND logo on our Bowl For Kids’ Sake t-shirts AND on a sign posted at Westgate Lanes 

NEW! Space reserved for your company’s promotional material 

NEW! Complimentary access to Golf For Kids’ Sake online auction 

Sponsorship publicized in our newsletter and social media 

Send two teams of 4 bowlers each – team registration required.

Email [email protected] with logo and if sending a team (team names and t-shirt sizes).

Shift Sponsor
$1,000

Name on our Bowl For Kids’ Sake t-shirts AND on a sign posted at Westgate Lanes 

Sponsorship publicized in our newsletter and social media 

Send one team of 4 bowlers – team registration on back

Email [email protected] with if sending a team (team names and t-shirt sizes)

Bowling Team
$300

Send one team of 4 bowlers - team registration on back

Each bowler will receive a FREE Bowl For Kids’ Sake t-shirt and a ticket for a door prize

Enjoy FREE pizza and pop!

Email [email protected] with team names and t-shirt sizes

Lane Sponsor
$200

Name on a sign posted on lane at Westgate Lanes

LITTLE Sponsor
$100

A child in our program will get to bowl for free and enjoy pizza and pop! 

Team - Battle of the First Responders
$100

Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]

Team - Battle of the Banks
$300

Thursday (April 3rd, 2025)
Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]

Team - Battle of the Service Clubs
$300

Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]

Team - Battle of the Colleges/Universities
$300

Please email your team members' names and shirt sizes to [email protected]

Adult Team of 4
$300

Please email the t-shirt sizes to [email protected]

Family Team of 4
$150

Please email the t-shirt sizes to [email protected]

Student Team of 4
$100

Please email the t-shirt sizes to [email protected]

Raffle
$1

1 Ticket

Raffle
$5

6 Tickets

50/50 (Book)
$10

6 Tickets

50/50 (Single)
$2

1 Ticket

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters Of West Central Ohio Inc

$

