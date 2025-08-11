eventClosed

Alliance House Silent Auction

1724 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115, USA

Minky Couture #1 item
Minky Couture #1
$80

VALUE $200! Wrap Yourself in Luxury! 🧺✨

Donated by FinWise Bank.

Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate cozy indulgence with this Mink Couture Blanket Gift Basket.

This plush bundle of warmth and elegance is perfect for chilly nights, movie marathons, or simply lounging in style.

Whether you're gifting it or keeping it all to yourself (we won’t tell!), this basket is sure to be a crowd favorite.

Bid high and snuggle happy!

Minky Couture #2 item
Minky Couture #2
$100

VALUE $270! The Ultimate Minky Couture Relaxation Gift Basket! 🧺✨

Donated by FinWise Bank.

A Sensory Symphony 🧺✨.


Imagine lounging in style with a plush Minky couture blanket, perfect for a spa night or a movie marathon! The basket includes not only a luxurious Minky couture blanket but also a selection of gourmet goodies, a soothing candle, a Lush bath bomb, and indulgent lotions. It's like a spa day for your soul! 🌟🛁🔥

Stonebridge Golf - 18 Holes for 4 with cart item
Stonebridge Golf - 18 Holes for 4 with cart
$100

VALUE $260! 🏌️‍♂️ Stonebridge Golf Club Experience – Fore the Fun!

 

Treat yourself and three lucky guests to a swingin’ good time at the scenic Stonebridge Golf Club in West Valley City, UT!

This exclusive package includes:

  • ⛳ 18 holes of golf for four players
  • 🛺 Golf cart rental to cruise the course in style
  • 🎁 A box of premium Vice golf balls to elevate your game

 

Whether you're a seasoned pro or just in it for the laughs, this outing promises fresh air, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories. Perfect for a weekend escape, team bonding, or a gift that scores big!

📍 Location: 4415 Links Drive, West Valley City, UT 84120
🎉 Donated by: FinWise Bank as part of their Alliance House Milestone Donation
💰 Valued at: $260.00

Stonebridge Golf - 9 Holes for 4 with cart item
Stonebridge Golf - 9 Holes for 4 with cart
$60

VALUE $150! 🏌️‍♂️ Stonebridge Golf Club Experience – Fore the Fun!

 

Treat yourself and three lucky guests to a swingin’ good time at the scenic Stonebridge Golf Club in West Valley City, UT!

This exclusive package includes:

  • ⛳ 9 holes of golf for four players
  • 🛺 Golf cart rental to cruise the course in style
  • 🎁 A box of premium Vice golf balls to elevate your game

 

Whether you're a seasoned pro or just in it for the laughs, this outing promises fresh air, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories. Perfect for a weekend escape, team bonding, or a gift that scores big!

📍 Location: 4415 Links Drive, West Valley City, UT 84120
🎉 Donated by: FinWise Bank as part of their Alliance House Milestone Donation
💰 Valued at: $150.00

For Men With Beards! item
For Men With Beards!
$30

VALUE $80! 🌟

Donated by Amari.

Unleash the Beard brilliance with Copper John’s.  It will transform your beard from ‘Meh’ to majestic.  It’s like a day spa, but on your face!

At Copper Johns, our mission goes beyond selling grooming products; we are dedicated to empowering men and helping them become the best version of themselves. Our motto, "Be proud of who you are," encapsulates our ethos.

#beard #beardcare #grooming.

Clark Executive Car Detail item
Clark Executive Car Detail
$120

VALUE $300! 🚗 Sparkle & Shine: Clark Executive Car Detail Gift Certificate

 

Treat your ride to the royal treatment! This Clark Car Detail Gift Certificate is your ticket to a showroom-worthy shine. Whether you're prepping for a road trip, refreshing after a muddy adventure, or just love that new-car sparkle, this $300 value will leave your vehicle looking flawless.

 

Clark Executive Detail

2202 S. McClelland Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84106.

 

Bid now and let your car bask in the glow of professional pampering!

S'Mores Maker/Sharper Edge item
S'Mores Maker/Sharper Edge
$20

VALUE $80! Sharper Image S'MORES MAKER...oh yum!


Flameless, electric Roaster with serving try and 4 skewers. Easy to clean


Just in time for winter!

SL Brewing/Squatters Basket item
SL Brewing/Squatters Basket
$40

VALUE $155! Basket from Salt Lake Brewing Co./Squatters - our Breakfast host, with:


$50 gift card, $24 hat, $45 Brewer’s shirt, $6 glass, $10 lunch bag, $20 misc koozie, fans, lip balm, stickers.


HELP US THANK OUR HOST...BID!

Body Bar Pilates & Gift Basket item
Body Bar Pilates & Gift Basket
$90

VALUE $300! Seven (7!) Class Package for BODYBAR Pilates, downtown SLC...includes $75 gift cards, socks, tote bag and straps.


Thank you BodyBar!


Classes must be redeemed and used by 12/31/25.

Brain Spa! item
Brain Spa!
$300

VALUE $1,500! 🧠 Reset Your Brain, Refresh Your Life! 🌟 with the Cereset Experience!

Donated by Carl Bowcut, Owner of Cereset of SLC and Orem.

 

Give your brain the VIP treatment it deserves! The Cereset Experience is like a spa day for your mind—powered by cutting-edge BrainEcho® technology.

This package includes

  • Five 50-minute sessions with your personal Tech Coach
  • A baseline brainwave assessment, your very own Personal Brain Index®, and
  • A customized action plan to help you relax, reset, and thrive.

Whether you're chasing better sleep, less stress, or just curious about your brain’s untapped potential—this is your chance to experience the future of wellness. Bid now and treat your mind to a total refresh!

Elixir Swag item
Elixir Swag
$60

VALUE $150! Sip, Sip hooray Swagalicious Bar and Grill Goodies!

Elixir Swag, Gift Certificate, Glasses, Premium Rum

 

Donated by Elixir Lounge (Holladay)🌟

When your bar's swag is as premium as the room—cup of cheer, a hat of happiness, and a reservation for epicenes!! 🍻 😎 🎩🏨

T shirts, Hats, Glasses, Premium Bottle Rum, $50 gift certificate

Serenity SURVIVAL KIT! item
Serenity SURVIVAL KIT!
$100

VALUE $200! Serenity Survival Kit

🌟 Donated by Main Freight


Introducing the 'serenity survival kit'—because sometimes peace and quiet require strategic thinking and a $50 Ulta gift card! 🧘‍♀️✨

When life gives you stress, counter with a wellness basket bomb! Meditation beads and bath bombs included for maximum impact. 💥🧘‍♂️

SnowBird Lift Tickets! item
SnowBird Lift Tickets!
$130

$380 VALUE for 2 lift tickets!


Ski or Ride the legendary SnowBird!!!

Amari Hair Care Basket item
Amari Hair Care Basket
$30

VALUE $65! Premium  Hair Care Products

Donated by Amari Salon

🌟

Hair today, gone boo-morrow! Rocking this spooktacular headband like a pro-fessional fright master! 💁‍♀️🎃

THREE full size advanced formula ENJOY shampoo, conditioner and texture cream.

Amari Hair Treatment item
Amari Hair Treatment
$35

VALUE $95! Premium  Hair Treatment: Deep Conditioning and Style!

Donated by Amari Salon

