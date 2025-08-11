Alliance House Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
VALUE $200! Wrap Yourself in Luxury! 🧺✨
Donated by FinWise Bank.
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate cozy indulgence with this Mink Couture Blanket Gift Basket.
This plush bundle of warmth and elegance is perfect for chilly nights, movie marathons, or simply lounging in style.
Whether you're gifting it or keeping it all to yourself (we won’t tell!), this basket is sure to be a crowd favorite.
Bid high and snuggle happy!
VALUE $270! The Ultimate Minky Couture Relaxation Gift Basket! 🧺✨
Donated by FinWise Bank.
A Sensory Symphony 🧺✨.
Imagine lounging in style with a plush Minky couture blanket, perfect for a spa night or a movie marathon! The basket includes not only a luxurious Minky couture blanket but also a selection of gourmet goodies, a soothing candle, a Lush bath bomb, and indulgent lotions. It's like a spa day for your soul! 🌟🛁🔥
VALUE $260! 🏌️♂️ Stonebridge Golf Club Experience – Fore the Fun!
Treat yourself and three lucky guests to a swingin’ good time at the scenic Stonebridge Golf Club in West Valley City, UT!
This exclusive package includes:
Whether you're a seasoned pro or just in it for the laughs, this outing promises fresh air, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories. Perfect for a weekend escape, team bonding, or a gift that scores big!
📍 Location: 4415 Links Drive, West Valley City, UT 84120
🎉 Donated by: FinWise Bank as part of their Alliance House Milestone Donation
💰 Valued at: $260.00
VALUE $150! 🏌️♂️ Stonebridge Golf Club Experience – Fore the Fun!
Treat yourself and three lucky guests to a swingin’ good time at the scenic Stonebridge Golf Club in West Valley City, UT!
This exclusive package includes:
Whether you're a seasoned pro or just in it for the laughs, this outing promises fresh air, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories. Perfect for a weekend escape, team bonding, or a gift that scores big!
📍 Location: 4415 Links Drive, West Valley City, UT 84120
🎉 Donated by: FinWise Bank as part of their Alliance House Milestone Donation
💰 Valued at: $150.00
VALUE $80! 🌟
Donated by Amari.
Unleash the Beard brilliance with Copper John’s. It will transform your beard from ‘Meh’ to majestic. It’s like a day spa, but on your face!
At Copper Johns, our mission goes beyond selling grooming products; we are dedicated to empowering men and helping them become the best version of themselves. Our motto, "Be proud of who you are," encapsulates our ethos.
#beard #beardcare #grooming.
VALUE $300! 🚗 Sparkle & Shine: Clark Executive Car Detail Gift Certificate
Treat your ride to the royal treatment! This Clark Car Detail Gift Certificate is your ticket to a showroom-worthy shine. Whether you're prepping for a road trip, refreshing after a muddy adventure, or just love that new-car sparkle, this $300 value will leave your vehicle looking flawless.
Clark Executive Detail
2202 S. McClelland Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84106.
Bid now and let your car bask in the glow of professional pampering!
VALUE $80! Sharper Image S'MORES MAKER...oh yum!
Flameless, electric Roaster with serving try and 4 skewers. Easy to clean
Just in time for winter!
VALUE $155! Basket from Salt Lake Brewing Co./Squatters - our Breakfast host, with:
$50 gift card, $24 hat, $45 Brewer’s shirt, $6 glass, $10 lunch bag, $20 misc koozie, fans, lip balm, stickers.
HELP US THANK OUR HOST...BID!
VALUE $300! Seven (7!) Class Package for BODYBAR Pilates, downtown SLC...includes $75 gift cards, socks, tote bag and straps.
Thank you BodyBar!
Classes must be redeemed and used by 12/31/25.
VALUE $1,500! 🧠 Reset Your Brain, Refresh Your Life! 🌟 with the Cereset Experience!
Donated by Carl Bowcut, Owner of Cereset of SLC and Orem.
Give your brain the VIP treatment it deserves! The Cereset Experience is like a spa day for your mind—powered by cutting-edge BrainEcho® technology.
This package includes
Whether you're chasing better sleep, less stress, or just curious about your brain’s untapped potential—this is your chance to experience the future of wellness. Bid now and treat your mind to a total refresh!
VALUE $150! Sip, Sip hooray Swagalicious Bar and Grill Goodies!
Elixir Swag, Gift Certificate, Glasses, Premium Rum
Donated by Elixir Lounge (Holladay)🌟
When your bar's swag is as premium as the room—cup of cheer, a hat of happiness, and a reservation for epicenes!! 🍻 😎 🎩🏨
T shirts, Hats, Glasses, Premium Bottle Rum, $50 gift certificate
VALUE $200! Serenity Survival Kit
🌟 Donated by Main Freight
Introducing the 'serenity survival kit'—because sometimes peace and quiet require strategic thinking and a $50 Ulta gift card! 🧘♀️✨
When life gives you stress, counter with a wellness basket bomb! Meditation beads and bath bombs included for maximum impact. 💥🧘♂️
$380 VALUE for 2 lift tickets!
Ski or Ride the legendary SnowBird!!!
VALUE $65! Premium Hair Care Products
Donated by Amari Salon
🌟
Hair today, gone boo-morrow! Rocking this spooktacular headband like a pro-fessional fright master! 💁♀️🎃
THREE full size advanced formula ENJOY shampoo, conditioner and texture cream.
VALUE $95! Premium Hair Treatment: Deep Conditioning and Style!
Donated by Amari Salon
