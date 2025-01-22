Alliance of PKU Families Vendor Fee 2025

Vendor Table Camp Huber
$3,000
Camp Huber 2025 is located at Innabah Camp and Retreat Center (712 Pughtown Road, Spring City, PA 19475) June 6-9th 2025.
Vendor Table PKU in the Park - PA
$2,000
PKU in the Park in Pennsylvania is located at Hershey Park August ____ 2025.
Vendor Table PKU in the Park - VA
$1,000
PKU in the Park in Viriginia is located in Busch Gardens Williamsburg, VA October 11th 2025.
Bundled Package - all 3 events
$5,000

