Alliant Energy Golf Outing - United Way of Dane County Fundraiser

Each year we've required participants to make a minimum $25 contribution to the United Way of Dane County, and this amount was included in the entry fee. This year we are tracking as a separate item at UWDC request - helps when recognizing donors. Note that a donation of $50 or more will be matched by the Alliant Energy Foundation.





Note: Execs wishing to sponsor a hole at the event for a $100 or more donation should use this ticket item. We will split any donation $100 or between the IPL/WPL events for each event's respective United Way organization.



