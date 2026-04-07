Alliant Energy Golf Outing - United Way of Dane County Fundraiser

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This ticket pays for venue, nine holes of golf and food on event day. Does not include cash bar : ) This ticket should be purchased alongside a suggested $25 donation to UWDC.
You can still participate in the event if you chose not to golf. This ticket covers your meal. This ticket should be purchased alongside a suggested $25 donation to UWDC.
Each year we've required participants to make a minimum $25 contribution to the United Way of Dane County, and this amount was included in the entry fee. This year we are tracking as a separate item at UWDC request - helps when recognizing donors. Note that a donation of $50 or more will be matched by the Alliant Energy Foundation.
Note: Execs wishing to sponsor a hole at the event for a $100 or more donation should use this ticket item. We will split any donation $100 or between the IPL/WPL events for each event's respective United Way organization.
Get a huge span of raffle tickets to win an event day gift basket.
Proceeds go to the United Way of Dane County. Does not qualify for AE Foundation match
Toss a ball on the green at the beginning of the event to see who can get it closest to the hole. This is a 50/50 event where 50 percent of proceeds go directly to the United Way of Dane County.
Proceeds go to the United Way of Dane County. Does not qualify for AE Foundation match
Buy a mulligan to be used during your round.
Proceeds go directly to the United Way. Does not qualify for AE Foundation match.
A foot ($5/ft) of string that can be used to shorten the distance of your ball to the hole...it's magic! Add however many feet of string you would like to buy.
Proceeds go to the United Way of Dane County. Does not qualify for AE Foundation match
Pay to have another participant take a stroke with a hockey stick, Happy Gilmore style. We will have a designated hole in each flight with hockey sticks for 'Happy' to use. We will have a roster available on event day for you to make your Happy(s) selection.
Proceeds go to the United Way of Dane County. Does not qualify for AE Foundation match
This is just to test transaction continuity with financial institution and reporting.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!