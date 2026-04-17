Alma Coffee Fundraiser

About this shop
Looking for your SOULMATE? Well, look no further! This
medium roast is our most popular coffee, and it's easy to
understand why: with its round body and rich mouthfeel,
Soulmate will suit any type of coffee preparation—hot or
cold.
Drink it black and you'll notice the taste of cocoa and
clementines, or add a little milk and sugar to bring out the
flavors of milk chocolate and candied walnuts.
Looking for your SOULMATE? Well, look no further! This
medium roast is our most popular coffee, and it's easy to
understand why: with its round body and rich mouthfeel,
Soulmate will suit any type of coffee preparation—hot or
cold.
Drink it black and you'll notice the taste of cocoa and
clementines, or add a little milk and sugar to bring out the
flavors of milk chocolate and candied walnuts.
Is coffee your PASSION? It's definitely ours! Passion is
blended to provide the intensity of a dark roast
while retaining the terroir preserved by a medium roast.
For this medium-dark roast, the flavor of semisweet
chocolate is highlighted by a smooth and caramel
mouthfeel and earthy brown sugar that works perfectly in
a French Press or AeroPress.
Is coffee your PASSION? It's definitely ours! Passion is
blended to provide the intensity of a dark roast
while retaining the terroir preserved by a medium roast.
For this medium-dark roast, the flavor of semisweet
chocolate is highlighted by a smooth and caramel
mouthfeel and earthy brown sugar that works perfectly in
a French Press or AeroPress.
The ESSENCE of Alma may just be our espresso roast. This
dark roast is expertly roasted to balance a creamy body
with bittersweetness when prepared in an espresso
machine.
Don't be afraid to try essence if you don't have an espresso
machine, though: we also frequently use this roast in a drip
brewer or french press to enjoy the well bodied, smooth,
and nutty nature of this coffee.
The ESSENCE of Alma may just be our espresso roast. This
dark roast is expertly roasted to balance a creamy body
with bittersweetness when prepared in an espresso
machine.
Don't be afraid to try essence if you don't have an espresso
machine, though: we also frequently use this roast in a drip
brewer or french press to enjoy the well bodied, smooth,
and nutty nature of this coffee.
Are you ENCHANTED by dark roast coffee? So are we!
We love this coffee because it's a perfectly bold cup that is
delicious enough to drink just black.
Through meticulous management during the roasting
process, we have crafted a coffee with powerful
dark chocolate and molasses flavors and a touch of toasted
pecan sweetness that finishes pleasantly dry.
Are you ENCHANTED by dark roast coffee? So are we!
We love this coffee because it's a perfectly bold cup that is
delicious enough to drink just black.
Through meticulous management during the roasting
process, we have crafted a coffee with powerful
dark chocolate and molasses flavors and a touch of toasted
pecan sweetness that finishes pleasantly dry.
The perfect night cap or mid-afternoon treat!
Our Dreamer roast is the direct trade decaf coffee you
have been searching for: Through out mountain water
processing method, this particular decaf is crafted to still
maintain the delicious medium-dark taste of coffee
without the caffeine.
With a rich chocolatey mouthfeel and a hint of ripe citrus,
this coffee is delicious on its own or pairs perfectly with
your favorite late-night dessert! Learn all about how we use
sustainable practices to decaffeinate this bean in our blog.
The perfect night cap or mid-afternoon treat!
Our Dreamer roast is the direct trade decaf coffee you
have been searching for: Through out mountain water
processing method, this particular decaf is crafted to still
maintain the delicious medium-dark taste of coffee
without the caffeine.
With a rich chocolatey mouthfeel and a hint of ripe citrus,
this coffee is delicious on its own or pairs perfectly with
your favorite late-night dessert! Learn all about how we use
sustainable practices to decaffeinate this bean in our blog.
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