Alma Coffee Fundraiser

Looking for your SOULMATE? Well, look no further! This

medium roast is our most popular coffee, and it's easy to

understand why: with its round body and rich mouthfeel,

Soulmate will suit any type of coffee preparation—hot or

cold.

Drink it black and you'll notice the taste of cocoa and

clementines, or add a little milk and sugar to bring out the

flavors of milk chocolate and candied walnuts.