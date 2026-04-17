South Cherokee 7U Indians 2026

Offered by

South Cherokee 7U Indians 2026

About this shop

Alma Coffee Fundraiser

Medium Roast (Ground Beans) item
Medium Roast (Ground Beans)
$16

Looking for your SOULMATE? Well, look no further! This

medium roast is our most popular coffee, and it's easy to

understand why: with its round body and rich mouthfeel,

Soulmate will suit any type of coffee preparation—hot or

cold.

Drink it black and you'll notice the taste of cocoa and

clementines, or add a little milk and sugar to bring out the

flavors of milk chocolate and candied walnuts.

0
Medium Roast (Whole Beans) item
Medium Roast (Whole Beans)
$16

Looking for your SOULMATE? Well, look no further! This

medium roast is our most popular coffee, and it's easy to

understand why: with its round body and rich mouthfeel,

Soulmate will suit any type of coffee preparation—hot or

cold.

Drink it black and you'll notice the taste of cocoa and

clementines, or add a little milk and sugar to bring out the

flavors of milk chocolate and candied walnuts.

0
Medium-Dark (Ground Beans) item
Medium-Dark (Ground Beans)
$16

Is coffee your PASSION? It's definitely ours! Passion is

blended to provide the intensity of a dark roast

while retaining the terroir preserved by a medium roast.

For this medium-dark roast, the flavor of semisweet

chocolate is highlighted by a smooth and caramel

mouthfeel and earthy brown sugar that works perfectly in

a French Press or AeroPress.

0
Medium-Dark (Whole Beans) item
Medium-Dark (Whole Beans)
$16

Is coffee your PASSION? It's definitely ours! Passion is

blended to provide the intensity of a dark roast

while retaining the terroir preserved by a medium roast.

For this medium-dark roast, the flavor of semisweet

chocolate is highlighted by a smooth and caramel

mouthfeel and earthy brown sugar that works perfectly in

a French Press or AeroPress.

0
Espresso Roast (Ground Beans) item
Espresso Roast (Ground Beans)
$16

The ESSENCE of Alma may just be our espresso roast. This

dark roast is expertly roasted to balance a creamy body

with bittersweetness when prepared in an espresso

machine.

Don't be afraid to try essence if you don't have an espresso

machine, though: we also frequently use this roast in a drip

brewer or french press to enjoy the well bodied, smooth,

and nutty nature of this coffee.

0
Espresso Roast (Whole Beans) item
Espresso Roast (Whole Beans)
$16

The ESSENCE of Alma may just be our espresso roast. This

dark roast is expertly roasted to balance a creamy body

with bittersweetness when prepared in an espresso

machine.

Don't be afraid to try essence if you don't have an espresso

machine, though: we also frequently use this roast in a drip

brewer or french press to enjoy the well bodied, smooth,

and nutty nature of this coffee.

0
Dark Roast (Ground Beans) item
Dark Roast (Ground Beans)
$16

Are you ENCHANTED by dark roast coffee? So are we!

We love this coffee because it's a perfectly bold cup that is

delicious enough to drink just black.

Through meticulous management during the roasting

process, we have crafted a coffee with powerful

dark chocolate and molasses flavors and a touch of toasted

pecan sweetness that finishes pleasantly dry.

0
Dark Roast (Whole Beans) item
Dark Roast (Whole Beans)
$16

Are you ENCHANTED by dark roast coffee? So are we!

We love this coffee because it's a perfectly bold cup that is

delicious enough to drink just black.

Through meticulous management during the roasting

process, we have crafted a coffee with powerful

dark chocolate and molasses flavors and a touch of toasted

pecan sweetness that finishes pleasantly dry.

0
Medium-Dark (Decaf) (Ground Beans) item
Medium-Dark (Decaf) (Ground Beans)
$16

The perfect night cap or mid-afternoon treat!

Our Dreamer roast is the direct trade decaf coffee you

have been searching for: Through out mountain water

processing method, this particular decaf is crafted to still

maintain the delicious medium-dark taste of coffee

without the caffeine.

With a rich chocolatey mouthfeel and a hint of ripe citrus,

this coffee is delicious on its own or pairs perfectly with

your favorite late-night dessert! Learn all about how we use

sustainable practices to decaffeinate this bean in our blog.

0
Medium-Dark (Decaf) (Whole Beans) item
Medium-Dark (Decaf) (Whole Beans)
$16

The perfect night cap or mid-afternoon treat!

Our Dreamer roast is the direct trade decaf coffee you

have been searching for: Through out mountain water

processing method, this particular decaf is crafted to still

maintain the delicious medium-dark taste of coffee

without the caffeine.

With a rich chocolatey mouthfeel and a hint of ripe citrus,

this coffee is delicious on its own or pairs perfectly with

your favorite late-night dessert! Learn all about how we use

sustainable practices to decaffeinate this bean in our blog.

0
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