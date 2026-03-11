Offered by

Almanzo And Laura Ingalls Wilder Association

About the memberships

Almanzo And Laura Ingalls Wilder Association Memberships 2026

Ambassador Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: April 29 at EDT

This Individual membership lets you show off your love for the Farm with an "Wilder Homestead Ambassador" sticker! Please provide the PERSON's name, if you are purchasing this for someone else. It is non-transferable. Make sure to give us your address, so we can mail your sticker and a paper Membership Card, if you need it!

Individual Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: April 29 at EDT

This would be for one person.
Senior/Student Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: April 29 at EDT

Available to community members who are full-time students or are 65 years or older.
Add a donation for Almanzo And Laura Ingalls Wilder Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!