Almost Home Animal Rescue

Almost Home Animal Rescue

Almost Home Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

118 Lincoln Ave, Chariton, IA 50049, USA

Minnesota Twins item
Minnesota Twins
$5

Starting bid

Certificate for four (4) people to enjoy a 2026 April or May Minnesota Twins game at Target Field

Value: $200
Donated by: Minnesota Twins

St Louis Cardinals item
St Louis Cardinals
$5

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets to a Monday – Thursday home game during the 2026 season (exclusions, including Opening Day, Labor Day and Chicago Cubs games, *additional blackout dates may apply). Vouchers must be redeemed by August 31, 2026

Value: $80
Donated by: St. Louis Cardinals

Kansas City Zoo item
Kansas City Zoo
$5

Starting bid

Four general admission tickets to the Kansas City Zoo; valid during 2026 season

Value: $100
Donated by: Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium

BarkBox item
BarkBox
$5

Starting bid

One month subscription to BarkBox; can be customized to your dog's allergies/toy preferences

Value: $45
Donated by BarkBox

Blue Zoo item
Blue Zoo
$5

Starting bid

Annual Passes for a Family of Four to the zoo

Value: $280
Donated by: Blue Zoo - Des Moines

Iowa Barnstormers item
Iowa Barnstormers
$5

Starting bid

Four (4) sideline tickets to one Iowa Barnstormers 2026 regular season home game

Funny Bone Comedy Club item
Funny Bone Comedy Club
$5

Starting bid

Four admissions to Funny Bone; exclusions apply; expires March 2027


Value: $80
Donated by: Funny Bone Des Moines

Science Center of Iowa & Science Kit item
Science Center of Iowa & Science Kit
$5

Starting bid

Family 4-pack of general admission tickets; expires 12/31/26
Accompanied science kit - donated by Hollie Schumann

Value: $80
Donated by: Science Center of Iowa

Des Lux Hotel item
Des Lux Hotel
$5

Starting bid

King Corner Fireplace at Des Lux Hotel
Expires: 8/1/2026

Value: $350
Donated by: Des Lux Hotel

SkyZone item
SkyZone
$5

Starting bid

Four 90-minute Open Jump passes

Value: $80
Expires: 12/31/2026

Donated by: SkyZone

Des Moines Symphony item
Des Moines Symphony
$5

Starting bid

Two tickets in the Gold Section at any Masterworks Concert

Value: $120
Donated by: Des Moines Symphony

Lakeside Hotel & Casino item
Lakeside Hotel & Casino
$5

Starting bid

Staycation Package - one free stay (any night) and $30 food voucher

Expires: 12/31/2026

Value: $180
Donated by: Lakeside Casino & Hotel

Iowa Children's Museum item
Iowa Children's Museum
$5

Starting bid

Family Day Pass (up to 5 people)

Donated by: Iowa Children's Museum

Des Moines Performing Arts item
Des Moines Performing Arts
$5

Starting bid

Four (4) tickets to Diving the Great Barrier Reef - Erica Woolsey, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Des Moines Civic Center

Value: $160
Donated by: Des Moines Performing Arts

Knoxville Raceway item
Knoxville Raceway
$5

Starting bid

2 adult and 2 teen general admission gift certificates to a Knoxville Championship Series Weekly Racing Event

Value: $70
Donated by: Knoxville Raceway

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden item
Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden
$5

Starting bid

Membership certificate for one family plus or grandparent plus membership

Expires: 12/31/2026

Value: $125
Donated by: Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

Riverside Casino & Hotel item
Riverside Casino & Hotel
$5

Starting bid

Staycation Package; One weekday (Sun-Thurs) stay in a king or queen room AND two lunch buffets at Robert's buffet or $25 food credit at 22 & Vine or Draft Day Sports Lounge

Value: $150
Donated by: Riverside Casino & Hotel

Henry Doorly Omaha Zoo item
Henry Doorly Omaha Zoo
$5

Starting bid

Eight admissions to Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo; expires 2/11/2027

Value: $120
Donated by: Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo

Blank Park Zoo item
Blank Park Zoo
$5

Starting bid

Two child and two adult admissions to Blank Park Zoo; expires 2/25/2027

Value: $70
Donated by: Blank Park Zoo

Winsome Natural Stools item
Winsome Natural Stools
$5

Starting bid

Winsome Element 24 in. Natural Counter Stools (Set of 2)

Value: $50
Donated by: Jim & Diane Taylor

Tito's Vodka Goodie Bag item
Tito's Vodka Goodie Bag
$5

Starting bid

Includes two copper mugs, 1 Yeti mug, dog mat, two dog leashes, dog bandanas, sign, hat, koozies, and more

Donated by: Tito's Vodka

Dog Mom Goodie Bag item
Dog Mom Goodie Bag
$5

Starting bid

Dog mom tote bag, Chewy box toy, Lamb Chop toy, dog treats, paw print kit, doggie bag dispenser, and ball thrower

Donated by: Chewy

Iowa State Fair Goodie Bag item
Iowa State Fair Goodie Bag
$5

Starting bid

Iowa State Fair towel, Iowa State Fair oven mitt, whisk, gift basket, and two tickets to the 2026 Iowa State Fair

Board Game Basket item
Board Game Basket
$5

Starting bid

Cat hamper with Charitonopoly, Latch Hook kits, and various puzzles


Donated by: Jim & Diane Taylor

Minnesota Vikings Mini Helmet item
Minnesota Vikings Mini Helmet
$5

Starting bid

Josh Metellus signed mini helmet


Donated by: Minnesota Vikings

Kong Basket item
Kong Basket
$5

Starting bid

Gift basket filled with various Kong toys and merchandise


Donated by: Kong

Lost Island Waterpark item
Lost Island Waterpark
$5

Starting bid

Two tickets for one visit to Lost Island Theme park any day during the 2026 season


Value: $100
Donated by: Lost Island Waterpark

UNI Panthers item
UNI Panthers
$5

Starting bid

Two tickets to one UNI Football Game - either grey or red section; expires 12/2/2026

Value: $60
Donated by: UNI Panthers

Shellac Mani & Pedi item
Shellac Mani & Pedi
$5

Starting bid

Shellac mani & pedi with Christin at Court Avenue Salon & Spa; expires 10/1/2026

Value: $88
Donated by: LaDonna Elrod

Grooming Session item
Grooming Session
$5

Starting bid

One free groom, includes bath and shampoo, haircut and styling, nail trimming, and ear cleaning

Donated by Just Girls Grooming

Value: $40-$115 (depending on breed)

Expires 4/15/2026

Quilt item
Quilt
$5

Starting bid

"Gimme Diamonds" twin size quilt (68" x 82") made and donated by Laura Bishop and Cheryl Hieronimus

Canine Car Quilt item
Canine Car Quilt
$5

Starting bid

Canine car quilt, made from recycled blue jeans. Made and donated by Laura Bishop and Cheryl Hieronimus

Mosaic Crochet Quilt item
Mosaic Crochet Quilt
$5

Starting bid

Mosaic crochet quilt made and donated by Joyce Dyer

Baby Blanket item
Baby Blanket
$5

Starting bid

Cross stitch baby blanket made and donated by Dollie McGee.

Grooming Clippers item
Grooming Clippers
$5

Starting bid

Andis grooming clippers


Value: $45


Donated by: Ron Russell

Medium & Light Coat Clippers item
Medium & Light Coat Clippers
$5

Starting bid

Andis medium and light coat clippers

Value: $35

Donated by: Ron Russell

Grooming Clippers item
Grooming Clippers
$5

Starting bid

Andis 10-piece grooming kit

Value: $35


Donated by: Ron Russell

