Almost Home Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Certificate for four (4) people to enjoy a 2026 April or May Minnesota Twins game at Target Field
Value: $200
Donated by: Minnesota Twins
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to a Monday – Thursday home game during the 2026 season (exclusions, including Opening Day, Labor Day and Chicago Cubs games, *additional blackout dates may apply). Vouchers must be redeemed by August 31, 2026
Value: $80
Donated by: St. Louis Cardinals
Starting bid
Four general admission tickets to the Kansas City Zoo; valid during 2026 season
Value: $100
Donated by: Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium
Starting bid
One month subscription to BarkBox; can be customized to your dog's allergies/toy preferences
Value: $45
Donated by BarkBox
Starting bid
Annual Passes for a Family of Four to the zoo
Value: $280
Donated by: Blue Zoo - Des Moines
Starting bid
Four (4) sideline tickets to one Iowa Barnstormers 2026 regular season home game
Starting bid
Four admissions to Funny Bone; exclusions apply; expires March 2027
Value: $80
Donated by: Funny Bone Des Moines
Starting bid
Family 4-pack of general admission tickets; expires 12/31/26
Accompanied science kit - donated by Hollie Schumann
Value: $80
Donated by: Science Center of Iowa
Starting bid
King Corner Fireplace at Des Lux Hotel
Expires: 8/1/2026
Value: $350
Donated by: Des Lux Hotel
Starting bid
Four 90-minute Open Jump passes
Value: $80
Expires: 12/31/2026
Donated by: SkyZone
Starting bid
Two tickets in the Gold Section at any Masterworks Concert
Value: $120
Donated by: Des Moines Symphony
Starting bid
Staycation Package - one free stay (any night) and $30 food voucher
Expires: 12/31/2026
Value: $180
Donated by: Lakeside Casino & Hotel
Starting bid
Family Day Pass (up to 5 people)
Donated by: Iowa Children's Museum
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to Diving the Great Barrier Reef - Erica Woolsey, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Des Moines Civic Center
Value: $160
Donated by: Des Moines Performing Arts
Starting bid
2 adult and 2 teen general admission gift certificates to a Knoxville Championship Series Weekly Racing Event
Value: $70
Donated by: Knoxville Raceway
Starting bid
Membership certificate for one family plus or grandparent plus membership
Expires: 12/31/2026
Value: $125
Donated by: Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden
Starting bid
Staycation Package; One weekday (Sun-Thurs) stay in a king or queen room AND two lunch buffets at Robert's buffet or $25 food credit at 22 & Vine or Draft Day Sports Lounge
Value: $150
Donated by: Riverside Casino & Hotel
Starting bid
Eight admissions to Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo; expires 2/11/2027
Value: $120
Donated by: Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo
Starting bid
Two child and two adult admissions to Blank Park Zoo; expires 2/25/2027
Value: $70
Donated by: Blank Park Zoo
Starting bid
Winsome Element 24 in. Natural Counter Stools (Set of 2)
Value: $50
Donated by: Jim & Diane Taylor
Starting bid
Includes two copper mugs, 1 Yeti mug, dog mat, two dog leashes, dog bandanas, sign, hat, koozies, and more
Donated by: Tito's Vodka
Starting bid
Dog mom tote bag, Chewy box toy, Lamb Chop toy, dog treats, paw print kit, doggie bag dispenser, and ball thrower
Donated by: Chewy
Starting bid
Iowa State Fair towel, Iowa State Fair oven mitt, whisk, gift basket, and two tickets to the 2026 Iowa State Fair
Starting bid
Cat hamper with Charitonopoly, Latch Hook kits, and various puzzles
Donated by: Jim & Diane Taylor
Starting bid
Josh Metellus signed mini helmet
Donated by: Minnesota Vikings
Starting bid
Gift basket filled with various Kong toys and merchandise
Donated by: Kong
Starting bid
Two tickets for one visit to Lost Island Theme park any day during the 2026 season
Value: $100
Donated by: Lost Island Waterpark
Starting bid
Two tickets to one UNI Football Game - either grey or red section; expires 12/2/2026
Value: $60
Donated by: UNI Panthers
Starting bid
Shellac mani & pedi with Christin at Court Avenue Salon & Spa; expires 10/1/2026
Value: $88
Donated by: LaDonna Elrod
Starting bid
One free groom, includes bath and shampoo, haircut and styling, nail trimming, and ear cleaning
Donated by Just Girls Grooming
Value: $40-$115 (depending on breed)
Expires 4/15/2026
Starting bid
"Gimme Diamonds" twin size quilt (68" x 82") made and donated by Laura Bishop and Cheryl Hieronimus
Starting bid
Canine car quilt, made from recycled blue jeans. Made and donated by Laura Bishop and Cheryl Hieronimus
Starting bid
Mosaic crochet quilt made and donated by Joyce Dyer
Starting bid
Cross stitch baby blanket made and donated by Dollie McGee.
Starting bid
Andis grooming clippers
Value: $45
Donated by: Ron Russell
Starting bid
Andis medium and light coat clippers
Value: $35
Donated by: Ron Russell
Starting bid
Andis 10-piece grooming kit
Value: $35
Donated by: Ron Russell
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!