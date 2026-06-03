Toastmasters International

Hosted by

Toastmasters International

About this event

Aloha Toasties

4400 S Rural Rd

Tempe, AZ 85282, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$75
Available until Aug 2

Enjoy the full program and your choice of meal:

Italian Buffet:

Tomato Caprese Salad

Classic Caesar salad with Focaccia croutons and shaved

parmesan

Chicken Florentine with roasted garlic cream

Roast pork chop with cippollini and shitake mushroom glace

Bowtie pasta flavored with saffron, tomatoes, and basil ratatouille (Vegetarian)

Focaccia bread with fresh garlic and sea salt

Tiramisu and assorted cannolis


Vegan Option:

Quinoa and Grilled Vegetable Plate

Mixed Berries



Table for 8
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full program and your choice of meal:

Italian Buffet:

Tomato Caprese Salad

Classic Caesar salad with Focaccia croutons and shaved

parmesan

Chicken Florentine with roasted garlic cream

Roast pork chop with cippollini and shitake mushroom glace

Bowtie pasta flavored with saffron, tomatoes, and basil ratatouille (Vegetarian)

Focaccia bread with fresh garlic and sea salt

Tiramisu and assorted cannolis


Vegan Option:

Quinoa and Grilled Vegetable Plate

Mixed Berries

General Admission (Opens August 3)
$89

Enjoy the full program and your choice of meal:

Italian Buffet:

Tomato Caprese Salad

Classic Caesar salad with Focaccia croutons and shaved

parmesan

Chicken Florentine with roasted garlic cream

Roast pork chop with cippollini and shitake mushroom glace

Bowtie pasta flavored with saffron, tomatoes, and basil ratatouille (Vegetarian)

Focaccia bread with fresh garlic and sea salt

Tiramisu and assorted cannolis


Vegan Option:

Quinoa and Grilled Vegetable Plate

Mixed Berries

Add a donation for Toastmasters International

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