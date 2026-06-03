Aloha Toasties

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About this event
Enjoy the full program and your choice of meal:
Italian Buffet:
Tomato Caprese Salad
Classic Caesar salad with Focaccia croutons and shaved
parmesan
Chicken Florentine with roasted garlic cream
Roast pork chop with cippollini and shitake mushroom glace
Bowtie pasta flavored with saffron, tomatoes, and basil ratatouille (Vegetarian)
Focaccia bread with fresh garlic and sea salt
Tiramisu and assorted cannolis
Vegan Option:
Quinoa and Grilled Vegetable Plate
Mixed Berries
Enjoy the full program and your choice of meal:
Italian Buffet:
Tomato Caprese Salad
Classic Caesar salad with Focaccia croutons and shaved
parmesan
Chicken Florentine with roasted garlic cream
Roast pork chop with cippollini and shitake mushroom glace
Bowtie pasta flavored with saffron, tomatoes, and basil ratatouille (Vegetarian)
Focaccia bread with fresh garlic and sea salt
Tiramisu and assorted cannolis
Vegan Option:
Quinoa and Grilled Vegetable Plate
Mixed Berries
Enjoy the full program and your choice of meal:
Italian Buffet:
Tomato Caprese Salad
Classic Caesar salad with Focaccia croutons and shaved
parmesan
Chicken Florentine with roasted garlic cream
Roast pork chop with cippollini and shitake mushroom glace
Bowtie pasta flavored with saffron, tomatoes, and basil ratatouille (Vegetarian)
Focaccia bread with fresh garlic and sea salt
Tiramisu and assorted cannolis
Vegan Option:
Quinoa and Grilled Vegetable Plate
Mixed Berries
$
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