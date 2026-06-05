Toastmasters International

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Toastmasters International

About this raffle

Aloha Toasties Island Treasures Drawing

Island Treasures Drawing - One Ticket
$5

Drop your ticket for the opportunity to win the gift of your dreams.


PLEASE NOTE: You will be asked to donate to ZEFFY. This is OPTIONAL. If you do not wish to donate SELECT - Other & enter "0" before making your payment.

Island Treasures Drawing - Five Tickets
$20

Drop your ticket for the opportunity to win the gift of your dreams.


PLEASE NOTE: You will be asked to donate to ZEFFY. This is OPTIONAL. If you do not wish to donate SELECT - Other & enter "0" before making your payment.

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