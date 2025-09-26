A Merry Velvet Masquerade

San Antonio, TX 78251, USA
✨ Exclusive Premier Sponsorship (only 1 available)
• 2026 recognition as Founding Sponsor across all Alonso Cares programming
• Public events, media, and website recognition (premier placement)
• “Presented by [Sponsor Name]” branding on all major event assets
• One VIP table (8 seats) — premier placement
• Full-page ad in Gala Program
• Logo on step-and-repeat and VIP gift bags
• Special thank-you from the Gala stage
• Featured social media campaign (3 posts + 2 reels)
• Optional on-camera interview for Alonso Cares channels
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• One VIP table (8 seats)
• Large logo on event screens and printed materials
• Website recognition (2026)
• Half-page ad in Gala Program
• Social media feature + verbal recognition during program
• Highlight in one 2026 Alonso Cares newsletter
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Four VIP tickets
• Logo on event screens
• Website recognition (2026)
• Quarter-page ad in Gala Program
• Social media shout-out
• Recognition during auction
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Two VIP tickets
• Logo on sponsor wall
• Name listed in Gala Program
• Website recognition (2026)
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Two VIP tickets
• Name listed in Gala Program
• Website recognition
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Recognition for non-monetary contributions valued between $1,000–$10,000.
• Ideal contributions, but not limited to; hospitality, décor, photography, casino, floral, or entertainment partners
• Equivalent benefits provided based on gift value
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Provides a full educational scholarship for an immigrant student
• Includes Gala and website recognition
• Recognition throughout 2026 programming
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Provides legal support for immigrant families in crisis
• Includes Gala and website recognition
• Recognition throughout 2026 programming
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Brand the VIP Lounge experience at the Gala with your company name
• Includes signage, verbal acknowledgment, and website listing
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Support the signature casino area at the Gala
• Includes signage, verbal recognition, and social media mention
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Includes branding on the Gala photo booth
• Recognition on social media posts and website
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Sponsor the dessert experience at the Gala
• Includes signage and verbal thank-you mention
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
• Includes one VIP Gala Ticket
• VIP check-in access + cocktail hour + priority seating
💖Thank you for your generous support. Your tax-deductible donation empowers Alonso Cares to provide relief, advocacy, and healing to families navigating the aftermath of heightened immigration enforcement.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing