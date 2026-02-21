Alpha Alpha Psi Omega ~ 5th Chapter Anniversary

About this event
Enjoy an evening of celebration with access to all main activities, including the Market Place, Cigar Bar and dancing to a live band.
VIP Experience includes ~ private cocktail reception with passed Hors d’oeuvres, complimentary drink, preferred seating and a commemorative gift.
Thank you for your donation in support of Alpha Alpha Psi Omega Chapter's 5th Anniversary.
VIP Experience Add On for General Admission ticket purchases. Must purchase a General Admission ticket first.
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