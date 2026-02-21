Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Alpha Alpha Psi Omega

Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Alpha Alpha Psi Omega

About this event

Alpha Alpha Psi Omega ~ 5th Chapter Anniversary

210 Paulding Ln

Dallas, GA 30132, USA

General Admission
$100
Available until Apr 26

Enjoy an evening of celebration with access to all main activities, including the Market Place, Cigar Bar and dancing to a live band.

VIP Admission
$150

VIP Experience includes ~ private cocktail reception with passed Hors d’oeuvres, complimentary drink, preferred seating and a commemorative gift.

Donation
Pay what you can

Thank you for your donation in support of Alpha Alpha Psi Omega Chapter's 5th Anniversary.

VIP Experience Add On
$50

VIP Experience Add On for General Admission ticket purchases. Must purchase a General Admission ticket first.

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