Alpha Bowl 2026 - Presented by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.,

1006 E Lincoln St #2

Bloomington, IL 61701

Non-Bowler Admission
$25

This is a non-bowling ticket, you will get access to the spades/dominoes tournament and after party.

Single Bowler: 8pm - 9:15pm Slot
$35

Includes shoes and game of bowling. You will be placed on a lane with others the day of the event.

Single Bowler: 9:30pm - 10:45pm Slot
$35

Includes shoes and game of bowling. You will be placed on a lane with others the day of the event.

Team Bowling w/reserved lane 8pm - 9:15pm Slot
$180
Team bowling consists of 6 tickets for bowling/shoes with a reserved lane. $5 discount per ticket when reserving a full lane

Team Bowling w/reserved lane 9:30pm - 10:45 pm Slot
$180
Team bowling consists of 6 tickets for bowling/shoes with a reserved lane. $5 discount per ticket when reserving a full lane

